PatientPop Named a Fastest-Growing Technology Company by Deloitte 500

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop , the healthcare leader in practice growth technology, was ranked 35th on the 2019 Deloitte Fast 500 list of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, which was released this week.

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America, based on the percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues.

Founded in 2014 by Luke Kervin and Travis Schneider, PatientPop has the industry's leading all-in-one technology solution proven to help physicians thrive in the digital age. With PatientPop, providers can promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life. Thousands of U.S. physicians across a wide range of specialties trust PatientPop to help manage their practice growth and deliver measurable results.

PatientPop takes a holistic approach to improve every digital touchpoint along the patient journey, freeing up healthcare providers to focus their attention on delivering quality care to patients.

"We are thrilled to place on Deloitte's Fast 500 list," said PatientPop Co-founder and Co-CEO Luke Kervin. "We've grown PatientPop each year by helping more healthcare providers throughout the nation thrive. To receive recognition for that growth is always exciting and demonstrates the impact our innovations have on the healthcare industry."

PatientPop was recently named to Entrepreneur magazine's annual list of the best entrepreneurial companies in America , ranking third. PatientPop was also ranked number 125 on the Inc. 500 , awarded Best Tech Culture by Tech in Motion, named to the Top 25 Healthcare Solutions by CIO Applications, listed as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Companies by The Silicon Review, included as a Top Digital Tech Company two years in a row by Built In Los Angeles, certified as one of the Best Places to Work (2017, 2018, and 2019) by Great Places to Work, and ranked in the top 10 of Healthcare Tech Outlook's 2018 Healthcare Communication Solution Providers.

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the only all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com .

