PatientPop Named to Built In LA's 2021 Best Places to Work Awards List

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop , the market leader in practice growth technology, today announced the company has made Built In LA's 2021 Best Places to Work awards list, which recognizes businesses that go out of their way to provide employees with the support they need to thrive in their careers. PatientPop ranks number 14 on the list of 100 companies recognized.

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted certain criteria more heavily such as remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

PatientPop was also named to two other Built In LA lists: 2021 Best Midsize Companies to Work For and LA Companies with the Best Benefits.

"Our employees are our most important asset, at the center of everything we do to fulfill our mission to help healthcare practices thrive," said Alexis Kavazanjian, Vice President of People Operations at PatientPop. "We're honored to join this list of LA companies once again. Despite the challenges that 2020 brought to businesses everywhere, our goal has always been to make PatientPop a great place to work. We continue to strive for a healthy work environment that supports our team as we drive innovation in a rapidly changing healthcare market."

PatientPop offers employees competitive compensation, three weeks of paid vacation, up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave, and company-paid healthcare, dental, and vision plans. PatientPop also supports individual learning and growth by offering professional development training, resource groups, TED-like virtual talks, and a remote mentorship program.

"We also offer six flex days per year for employees to use as they wish for wellness days, sick leave, volunteer time off, or to celebrate personal or cultural holidays," said Kavazanjian.

"Even in these unprecedented times, PatientPop continues to add to our team. Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply to the 25+ open positions currently available ."

PatientPop recently secured a Series C capital round of $50 million, led by HLM Venture Partners , one of the top healthcare venture firms in the country, along with participation from new investors Commonfund and Vivo Capital , and existing investors Toba Capital , Transformation Capital , and Silicon Valley Bank . The capital will contribute to the company's strides in helping doctors adopt new technologies that are critical to practice success in a time of unprecedented change and increased patient expectations.

To learn more about how PatientPop is driving the healthcare industry's practice growth category, visit patientpop.com .

About PatientPop

PatientPop is the leader in practice growth with the all-in-one solution that empowers healthcare providers to improve every digital touchpoint of the patient journey. As experts in the healthcare technology space, PatientPop makes it easy for providers to promote their practice online, attract patients, and retain them for life.

With a commitment to continuous innovation, PatientPop helps practices attract more patients, manage their online reputation, modernize the patient experience, automate their front office, and integrate with the most widely used EMRs for a holistic approach to practice growth. For more information, visit patientpop.com.

