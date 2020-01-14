PatientPop Named to the Built in LA 2020 Best Places to Work Awards List

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPop, the market leader in healthcare practice growth technology, has been named to Built in LA's 2020 Best Places to Work awards list, which recognizes businesses that excel in providing employees the support they need to thrive in their careers.

The list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation and employer benefits including health and wellness, financial planning and stability, flexible work environment, professional and social impact, and company perks and discounts.

"We started with a team of three in 2014 and have grown to more than 500 employees today," said Alexis Kavazanjian, Vice President of People Operations at PatientPop. "Our team members are core to everything we do to help practices thrive. We're honored to be named one of the Best Places to Work in LA — it reflects the care we take to support our team, knowing their happiness and well-being contribute to our success."

PatientPop offers employees competitive compensation, three weeks of paid vacation, up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave, and company-paid healthcare, dental, and vision plans. PatientPop also supports individual learning and growth by offering professional development training, resource groups, TED-like lunchtime talks, a mentorship program, and paid volunteer time off.

Employee health and wellness is a top priority at PatientPop, with activities such as yoga and meditation, discounts at area fitness centers, and a dog-friendly office environment.

Built in LA has also listed PatientPop as a Top Digital Tech Company for the second consecutive year.

Other recent PatientPop workplace accolades include :

"As PatientPop expands and ramps up product innovation, we continue to add to our team at a rapid pace," Kavazanjian said. "Qualified applicants are encouraged to apply to the open positions currently available."

