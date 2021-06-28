PatientPop Third Annual Patient Perspective Survey Report Reveals What Patients Want in 2021

"Patients now expect easier access to doctors through a high level of digital convenience and communication, before and after appointments. Practices and providers that meet expectations while delivering quality in-person care are best positioned to have a thriving practice."

Key findings from the survey report include:

Most patients look online to find healthcare providers. Three of four people have searched online to find out about a doctor, a dentist, or medical care. Sixty-one percent do so either sometimes or often.

"Practices have more resources than ever to deliver an excellent patient experience before, during, and after their care," says McNeil. "It's now critical to tap into them."

Survey Methodology

PatientPop surveyed 881 people nationwide in May 2021 using the SurveyMonkey Audience program. Respondents were 55.9 percent female and 44.1 percent male, with a census-balanced distribution across four age segments, ages 18 and older.

