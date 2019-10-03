PatientRightsAdvocate.org Founder Cynthia A. Fisher Reacts to President Trump's Healthcare Speech at The Villages in Florida

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynthia A. Fisher, Founder and Chairman of PatientRightsAdvocate.org, released the following statement today in response to President Trump's healthcare speech at The Villages in Florida.

"We applaud the President's and the Administration's Executive Order to broaden access, drive down costs, and allow for innovation and competition for our country's seniors, which will also benefit the American public at large.

Today's speech is part of a larger vision for American healthcare—a vision that includes protecting seniors and making sure prices are clear and affordable for all Americans. The best thing this Administration can do for seniors is finalize the aggressive healthcare price transparency requirements included in President Trump's Executive Order on Improving Price and Quality Transparency in American Healthcare, which he signed in June. All Americans, including Medicare patients, face a drastic variation in prices across geographic locations and providers, affecting both out-of-pocket costs and premiums. Real price transparency will enable a functional, competitive marketplace in healthcare and drive down the costs of care and coverage for all Americans, including seniors.

Much more can be done within existing laws to deliver real price transparency to the American public. It's time to tear off the blindfolds, tear up the blank checks, and stop the healthcare industry's games of opacity that are financially devastating the American public, employers, and our country. Systemwide real price transparency and vigorous competition will make healthcare accessible, fair, and affordable.

Thanks to the work of this Administration, we are so close to allowing healthcare to function with pricing and payment information—just as we have in other competitive marketplaces such as groceries, travel, and retail. On behalf of the patient consumer, I encourage the Administration to be bold and go further to deliver systemwide price transparency, truly create a free market in healthcare, and put the patient first."

PatientRightsAdvocate.org advocates on behalf of patients, their families, and caregivers to receive real-time, free access to systemwide real price transparency. CLICK HERE to watch patients' stories and see healthcare price transparency in action.

SOURCE PatientRightsAdvocate.org

Related Links

https://www.patientrightsadvocate.org

