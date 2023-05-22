Patients & Health Care Providers Speak Out Against Stigma on Gout Awareness Day

On May 22, Advocates Raise Awareness of the Painful Arthritis Affecting 9+ Million Americans

WASHINGTON , May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Alliance for Gout Awareness, advocacy partners, patients and health care providers recognize Gout Awareness Day, a national opportunity to raise awareness about gout and the stigma that burdens the more than 9 million Americans living with gout.

Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that leads to sudden, intense pain and swollen joints. It is caused by a buildup of uric acid in the body. While gout commonly affects the big toe, it can occur in any joint. The pain from gout can be excruciating. Patients may have trouble walking or completing everyday tasks.

Stigma Complicates Treatment

Gout pain is made worse by the stigma associated with the condition. Sometimes referred to as "the king's disease," a historical reference to England's King Henry VIII, the disease can be associated in pop culture with gluttony and overconsumption of red meat and alcohol. Television programs and movies often perpetuate this narrow view of gout. In reality, gout is caused by a number of different factors that can include genetics, race and medical conditions like kidney disease and heart disease. 

Misconceptions about the disease can lead people to blame patients, discouraging them from seeking much-needed treatment.

Gout Resources

Gout Awareness Day is a time to empower patients to take control of their disease by visiting their doctor and finding a treatment plan that works for them.

STATEMENT FROM JOSIE COOPER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ALLIANCE FOR GOUT AWARENESS

"Misconceptions about gout can make patients hesitant to share their struggles with loved ones and health care providers. The Alliance for Gout Awareness is proud to join with others across the country this Gout Awareness Day to empower patients to seek the treatment and support they need to manage their disease."

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE FOR GOUT AWARENESS

The Alliance for Gout Awareness works to reduce stigma and empower patients by improving public understanding of gout. https://www.goutalliance.org/

