Patients Choice Laboratories Launches PCR Saliva COVID-19 Test

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients Choice Laboratories (PCL), a leading life sciences company, is proud to offer its COVID+ Saliva Test, a COVID-19 saliva test by PCR. The COVID+ Saliva Test is non-invasive, safe and reliable. The COVID+ Saliva Test with same day results is appealing to patients as it is less invasive, painless and as accurate as nasopharyngeal or nasal swab COVID-19 testing. Due to its simplicity, clinicians are at less risk because patients can collect their own specimens into a vial with no required contact with a healthcare worker.

"There is a need to open up workplaces, educational institutions and entertainment venues so that employees, students and spectators can take a step towards normalcy," said Brad Moss, CEO of Patients Choice Laboratories. "Our COVID+ Saliva Test by PCR with same day turnaround time is an accurate, swift and noninvasive solution designed for self-collection. For example, specimens that arrive at PCL by 10 a.m. EST will be reported that day by 10 p.m. EST."

"PCL is excited to offer its new saliva test by PCR. It's simple, easy and limits the risk of cross-contamination of other saliva tests that require mouthwash," said Jerome Nypaver, Director of Laboratory Operations. "Our saliva test is highly sensitive and is reliable for patients with minimal saliva production. We are confident that adding saliva testing to our existing infectious disease platform will be attractive to potential prospects and clients. The COVID+ Saliva Test by PCR has a greater than 95% sensitivity rate in detecting coronavirus."

"Omni International is happy to assist Patients Choice Laboratories with its new COVID+ Saliva Test that is a PCR SAR-CoV-2 saliva-based test. PCL's saliva test utilizes proprietary technology and collection kits developed by Omni International. Our Bead Ruptor Elite RUO test method has been successfully deployed in universities throughout the SouthEast U.S. This test provides accurate, reliable PCR screening for SARS-CoV-2, enabling thousands of students, educators and employees to return to class and work safely," said Pete Tortorelli, Managing Director.

About Patients Choice Laboratories

Patients Choice Laboratories, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a leading provider of comprehensive laboratory testing services throughout the United States. Since 2013, Patients Choice Laboratories has served patients and providers with a focus on providing fast, accurate and reliable results.

Patients Choice Laboratories offers unmatched toxicology diagnostics and innovative molecular testing services for urinary tract infections, wound infections, respiratory infections, nail infections and pharmacogenetics. For more information, please visit www.pclabsdx.com.

About Omni International

Omni International, Inc, with headquarters in Kennesaw Georgia, is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of laboratory homogenizers. Omni sets the industry standard with an unmatched commitment to outstanding product design, reliable performance and a uniquely diversified solution-based product line.

