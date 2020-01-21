Patients Deeply Trust CoverUS With Their Health Data and Engagement, App Pilot Program Shows

Pilot participants downloaded the CoverUS app from the Apple App Store, permissioned their health data, and filled out detailed medical research surveys in exchange for financial rewards. According to patient testimonies, a key motivation was the desire to help advance medical research. Discounts from gut-friendly services ALBY Health and Epicured were also offered.

Patients engaged enthusiastically with CoverUS, with 54% of participants taking at least six foundational in-app actions, and some logging in more than 100 times during the month-long pilot. 91% of participant App Store reviews awarded CoverUS the maximum five stars.

Patients displayed uncommonly high levels of trust in CoverUS. Of the 233 pilot participants surveyed, 85% said they were confident CoverUS keeps their private medical information secure and 79% of respondents said they would share any and all personal data with CoverUS. This stands in stark contrast to industry polling, where less than 20% of patients say they are willing to share their health data with the life sciences industry, government, or big tech companies.

"People's willingness to engage directly with the healthcare industry via CoverUS holds great promise for the future of medical research and product development," says CoverUS Co-Founder Andrew Hoppin. "We do everything possible to keep our members' trust and put their needs first, and we hope that data-driven business models across industries will follow suit."

As one CoverUS pilot participant put it:

"I don't like other survey platforms – I am done with them. But it gives me hope that if someone is taking a CoverUS survey, research is going on. Someday there will be a solution, and if I can contribute, I will. And the cash would buy my groceries for the week."

The majority of CoverUS pilot participants are working class Americans ages 22-64, from Albany to Anaheim. Of the participants, 90% have health insurance, 66% are employed, and 82% completed at least some college. Yet, nearly 40% of participants report skipping a doctor's appointment, medical procedure, and/or prescription due to cost, with 48% saying that their out-of-pocket healthcare spending has increased in the past year.

"Financial barriers to healthcare threaten the majority of Americans, particularly the 150 million people in our country living with chronic conditions," said CoverUS Co-Founder Christopher Sealey. "However, these patients are not victims – they are engaged citizens whose contributions can move life-saving medical research forward and create economic value in the healthcare system. They should share in this value and be able to afford care."

CoverUS is preparing for commercial launch in Q2 2020.

To learn more about the pilot results, please contact us directly .

About CoverUS

CoverUS helps 150+ million Americans with chronic diseases earn and save money by harnessing the power of their personal data. Our app-based marketplace intelligently matches patients with industry, streamlining healthcare research and boosting sales.

With CoverUS, you shouldn't have to be wealthy to be healthy.

