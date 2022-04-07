Patients Expect to Have Telehealth Appointments; Banty Will be Ready for Them

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 restrictions are lifting throughout North America, making it possible for many patients to visit their doctor's office once again. However, even though certain public health rules are winding down, not all patients will be immediately comfortable visiting a medical clinic any time soon.

Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Banty Inc.

According to a recent report from McKinsey & Company, 40% of patients said they "expect to continue using telehealth going forward." In order for that expectation to be met, healthcare professionals need to continually make telehealth appointments available to patients. By extension, this means video conferencing entities like Banty Inc. need to continually develop high-quality virtual medicine solutions for physicians to use.

"Shortly after the COVID-19 global pandemic took hold, a lot of patients were unable to walk into a medical clinic and see their doctor," recalls Dr. Richard Tytus, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Banty Inc. "This made me realize just how important it was to have an easy and secure telehealth solution in which patients would use to reach me. My biggest fear was the potential of certain patients experiencing a decline in health because they didn't have a great way to reach me."

This moment in time led to Banty Inc. beginning to develop video conferencing and online workflow solutions for medical clinics. COVID-19 proved to the world that the medical sector needed to be better prepared for such widespread health crises in the future and that patients would be open to online appointments.

Now that patients, in particular, expect there to be a telehealth appointment option available to them moving forward, it is imperative that physicians adopt solutions like Banty to ensure their patients can continue to receive remote care.

"I've always been a big believer in seeing a patient face-to-face when treating them," adds Dr. Tytus. "While many physicians feel okay about conducting appointments over the phone, I don't believe such a format is as helpful as a video call would be. As such, I am calling on my colleagues in the healthcare community to seriously consider using a virtual medicine solution moving forward. Not all appointments need to be, or can be handled in this matter, but the option should be available."

Continues Dr. Tytus: "In order for patients to get the care they desire, physicians and tech companies need to consistently strive to build the best virtual care solutions for patients."

Banty is poised to make telehealth video conferencing a prime appointment solution for patients and doctors who aim to connect virtually. Click here to learn more .

About Banty

Founded in 2020, Banty offers exceptional video conferencing solutions for Medical Practices, Businesses , and Virtual Events.

Banty's ultimate goal is to become a global provider of personalized, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use video conferencing, virtual events and meeting room technology, with an initial focus on market penetration in the healthcare industry. Banty video conferencing is HIPAA/PHIPA compliant for virtual medicine.

To learn more about Banty's latest platform innovations, please visit www.banty.org . To access educational video conferencing content, check out our social media channels: LinkedIn , Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram .

Media Contact:

Scott Wilson

289-259-8059

[email protected]

SOURCE Banty Inc.