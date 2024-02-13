Patients in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls Do Not Need to Delay Their MRI Diagnosis.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent hospital and clinic closings have left hundreds of patients waiting for an MRI diagnosis. According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association website (wipricepoint.org), nearly 400 patients were seen monthly at the recently closed providers. The result is that hundreds of Northwestern Wisconsinites are needlessly waiting to be scanned and to get their results. The delay in diagnosis and treatment concerns some patients and their doctors.

Shorter, Quieter Scans with Our New GE Voyager MRI

"Knowing the cause of their pain or ruling out troubling symptoms indicative of cancer is not something patients should need to wait on. Our goal at Smart Scan is to get patients scanned and results delivered to their doctors within a day or two from when they first contact our clinic. Smart Scan can take orders from anywhere, even a now-closed hospital or clinic," said Dr. Jeffrey L. Rosengarten, MD, radiologist and founder of Smart Scan Medical Imaging. "Our mission has always been to offer patients exceptional care and value in their time of need. The community needs us now and we're here to help."

Smart Scan Medical Imaging opened in November 2022 in Eau Claire and has served hundreds of patients and their referring providers. Additional Smart Scan clinics in Weston and Middleton have opened since, giving patients even greater access to the highest quality MRI scans at industry-leading rates ($650 for scans without contrast and $850 for scans with and without contrast).

Bill Pickart, Smart Scan Medical Imaging CEO had this to say about the recent impacts on the community: "Reducing expenses for patients and employer health plans has always been important, but we're seeing even more interest and demand for value-based options since the recent closures. Employers are not only worried about the health of their employees but also how much health care will cost in the future with less competition in the market."

Smart Scan offers same or next-day appointments and is the preferred provider for most health plans offered in Eau Claire and the surrounding area. "We're the preferred provider or the most affordable option for every plan except those run directly by the hospital systems. Many patients end up paying significantly less. Even in those instances where Smart Scan is an out-of-network provider, rather than staying in-network at the hospitals that own their insurance plans. Our exceptional quality and lower cost have allowed many employer plans to make our MRIs a no-cost option," commented Pickart.

Patients or providers seeking care can call Smart Scan Medical Imaging at (855) 694-3300, or visit: www.MySSMI.com

Smart Scan Medical Imaging - Eau Claire is located at 3004 Golf Rd Suite 101A, Eau Claire, WI 54701, and has additional locations in Weston and Middleton, WI.

SOURCE Smart Scan Medical Imaging