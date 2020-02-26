Patients M.I.S.S.E.D. by Doctors Finally Have Answers: Findings on New Metabolic Syndrome Presented

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The cluster of functional conditions that embody Metabolic Immune Sensitized Syndrome & Energy Dysregulation, or M.I.S.S.E.D, was recently identified by Dr. Brandy Zachary, DC, AFMCP, a San Francisco Bay Area Functional Medicine Doctor and member of the Institute of Functional Medicine. Dr. Zachary will present her ground-breaking findings for the first time to a national audience of physicians and health care providers at the Aduco Training Facility in Alameda on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

Dr. Brandy Zachary, DC, AFMCP

Dr. Zachary explains, "Too often patients visit their physician complaining of seemingly unrelated symptoms and their rushed doctor tells them they are the picture of health. Meanwhile, the patient is suffering, and when they persist, they are often prescribed an antidepressant or opioid. The message is that it is 'all in their head' and if they would 'just smile more' they would feel better."

M.I.S.S.E.D. perfectly encapsulates existing and emerging research that considers the patient's array of symptoms, along with genetic influences, environmental triggers, the contribution of adverse childhood events, and their impact on the body as a whole. This population of (disproportionately female) patients is finally vindicated that their suffering is not all in their heads, but rather the result of legitimate, interconnected physiological dysfunctions. "It is only from this position that we can create a comprehensive treatment protocol," says Dr. Zachary.

Common symptoms experienced by M.I.S.S.E.D. patients include brain fog, muscle aches, constipation, fatigue, headache, anxiety, motion sickness, food sensitivities, depression, mood swings, low back pain, allergies, and unexplained rashes or hives.

Many M.I.S.S.E.D. patients accumulate an extensive list of diagnoses or descriptive labels over many medical visits including Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Central Sensitization Syndrome, PTSD, Dysbiosis, Emotional Dysregulation, Chronic Pain, Neuro-Inflammation, Immune Dysregulation, and Hyper-allergenic.

Dr. Zachary's journey to becoming a functional medicine advocate began after her personal experience with a debilitating illness. She was at the top of her game in a career as a seven-figure executive coach, speaker, and best-selling author when one day her body collapsed. She invested years meeting with doctor after doctor, depleting her savings on specialists and lab tests.

"I was a dutiful patient for a while and did as I was told, even though I never felt better," said Dr. Zachary. She did extensive research into Functional Medicine to heal herself and transitioned from patient to practitioner, founding Body Love Cafe (BLC), a patient-first holistic health and wellness practice in Walnut Creek, CA, where she has taught over 100 free community wellness classes. BLC has experienced explosive growth, an indication of the expanding number of patients dissatisfied with the current state of insurance-led medicine. Her passion for teaching and medical investigation led her to create Functional Medicine Academy™, which trains and certifies health care providers in partnership with Aduco.

