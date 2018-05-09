Patients Notified of Data Security Incident

On April 19, 2018, the digital forensics investigation determined that PHI may have been affected, including names, dates of birth, and certain medical information. This medical information may include medical record numbers, diagnosis information, medical condition, diagnostic tests performed, prescription information, and/or health insurance information. For a small subset of patients, Social Security numbers may also have been affected.

The Oregon Clinic is providing impacted patients with information about the incident and steps they can take to protect their personal information. A toll free number, (833-219-9088), has been established for impacted patients to enroll in services and obtain information about the incident. Further information can be found at http://www.oregonclinic.com/dataincident. The Oregon Clinic encourages impacted patients to carefully review and monitor their credit information, and to take the steps listed both in the notification letter and on its website to further protect their personal information.

"The Oregon Clinic takes the protection of our patients' information very seriously," said Scot Gudger, CEO at The Oregon Clinic. "We have been working closely with cybersecurity experts to respond to and remediate this incident, and have taken steps to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future."

The Oregon Clinic is the largest private specialty physician practice in Oregon. Our 270 providers give respectful, compassionate care to more than 485,000 patients each year. Founded in Portland in 1994, The Oregon Clinic is committed to delivering the highest quality patient care, practicing evidence-based medicine, and providing leadership for the healthcare community. We collaborate with primary care physicians and use a team approach to address health conditions at 59 specialty clinic locations across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

