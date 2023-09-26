Patients Receiving Somatus Transitions of Care Assessment Services 49% Less Likely to Experience Hospital Readmission

News provided by

Somatus

26 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Validation Institute Affirms Finding in Somatus' 2023 Certification Renewal

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Somatus, the nation's leading and largest value-based kidney care company, has renewed for 2023 its Validation Institute certification of the claim that patients living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who receive Somatus Transitions of Care Assessment (TCA) services have fewer hospital readmissions than similar patients who do not receive TCA services. Somatus was the first kidney care company to achieve validation status from Validation Institute in 2022.

"As we continue to deliver our whole-person care model at scale, our care teams are doing the necessary work to keep our patients from experiencing unplanned readmissions and remain healthier at home," said Dr. Joe Kimura, Chief Medical Officer at Somatus.

In the renewed validation, Somatus expanded the analysis to over 14,000 TCAs conducted in patients with Stage 3 kidney disease (in addition to patients with Stage 4 and ESKD included in the previous analysis). This analysis was conducted to confirm the program's efficacy in decreasing unplanned 30-day rehospitalization rates for the expanded CKD population. TCA participants' likelihood of a hospital readmission for post-attribution discharges was 49% lower than the similar non-participants. Validation Institute found Somatus' claims to be accurate and extended a credibility guarantee to the company.

The Validation Institute's statisticians and epidemiologists rigorously review claims by innovative healthcare companies, issuing Validated Program Reports to brands whose claims are found to be accurate after independent data verification.

About Somatus 
Somatus partners with nephrology and primary care groups, leading health plans, and health systems to provide integrated care for patients with, or at risk of developing, kidney disease. As the market leader in value-based kidney care, Somatus' vertically integrated clinical services and technologies delay or prevent disease progression, improve quality and care coordination, and increase the use of home dialysis modalities and rates of kidney transplantation. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and founded by a team of world-class healthcare operators, successful entrepreneurs, and leading clinicians treating kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.somatus.com.

About Validation Institute
Validation Institute is dedicated to providing unbiased, data-driven insights on health care solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solutions providers and educating purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize cost-savings.

Somatus Contact:
Lara Smith
AVP, Marketing and Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Somatus

Also from this source

HITRUST r2 Certification of Somatus' RENALIQ® Technology Platform Validates Somatus' Continued Commitment to the Highest Standards of Patient Security and Privacy

Somatus Expands Multi-State Value-Based Kidney Care Partnership with Kidney Care Center

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.