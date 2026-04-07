Patients Want More Time and Better Access. PartnerMD's 2026 State of Primary Care Report Finds Primary Care Isn't Delivering.

RICHMOND, Va., Apr. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerMD has released its 2026 State of Primary Care Report, which evaluates the current patient experience in primary care using patient-reported data.

The report draws on responses from PartnerMD's Primary Care Check-Up, an online assessment that measures how individuals rate their care across four categories: access and availability, relationship and time with physician, prevention and long-term care, and coordination and support.

Across all categories, the average primary care experience score was 45 out of 100. Sixty-two percent of respondents reported waiting at least a week to see their doctor, and 80% said they worry about important health issues slipping through the cracks.

The report also highlights additional gaps in the patient experience:

68% reported feeling rushed during appointments at least sometimes.

62% said they cannot contact their doctor's office after hours if a concern arises.

59% reported that their doctor offers no wellness resources.

Just 12% said they frequently discuss long-term health goals with their physician.

(Click here to view the full 2026 State of Primary Care Report.)

The findings are based on responses from more than 500 individuals who completed the assessment between July 15 and September 15, 2025. Most respondents reported receiving care through traditional primary care practices rather than concierge or alternative models.

The report also measured patient willingness to recommend their primary care physician using Net Promoter Score (NPS), a widely used indicator of trust and satisfaction. The average likelihood-to-recommend rating was 4.98 out of 10, resulting in an NPS of -52, indicating significantly more respondents were unlikely to recommend their doctor than highly likely.

"Taken together, the 2026 State of Primary Care Report reveals a consistent pattern," said Dr. Jim Mumper, Chief Medical Officer of PartnerMD. "Limited access, constrained time, gaps in wellness resources, and infrequent goal-setting make it difficult for primary care to fulfill its full potential."

According to Dr. Mumper, the findings reflect structural challenges in how primary care is currently delivered rather than a lack of physician commitment.

"These findings confirm what I struggled with for years in traditional practice," he said. "They reflect structural constraints that make it harder to deliver the kind of care patients and physicians both want."

The full report, including detailed charts, methodology, and additional commentary from Dr. Mumper, is available online here.

About PartnerMD

PartnerMD, a subsidiary of Markel Group, is a concierge medicine practice founded in 2003. The practice provides relationship-based concierge primary care with a focus on prevention, wellness, and long-term health planning. With six practices across Virginia, Maryland, South Carolina, and Georgia, PartnerMD serves more than 12,000 members throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

PartnerMD physicians maintain smaller patient panels, allowing for longer appointments, deeper relationships, and more personalized care. Members receive same-day or next-day appointments, 24/7 access to their care team, and coordinated support from certified health coaches.

The practice also offers executive health programs and emphasizes prevention, early detection, and long-term health optimization to help members improve their overall wellbeing and longevity. Learn more about PartnerMD here.

SOURCE PartnerMD