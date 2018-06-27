Patients who received knee replacement surgery at Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital complete 5K race at Vintage Park

HOUSTON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Conventional wisdom says you cannot run after a knee replacement. But don't tell that to Carrie Rand or her father-in-law, Larry Rand. Carrie and Larry had successful knee replacement surgery at Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, and each completed the 5K race at the Vintage Park Half Marathon & 5K on April 8.

Larry Rand, Carrie Rand and Dr. Daniel Le, orthopedic surgeon and joint specialist at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Willowbrook, at the finish line at the Vintage Park Half Marathon & 5K. Carrie and Larry Rand both received knee replacement surgery by Le and ran the 5K race. Le also ran the race with his patients.

Carrie's and Larry's knee replacements were performed by Dr. Daniel Le, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon and joint specialist at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Willowbrook who practices a different approach to knee replacement surgery. Instead of conventional devices that preserve the posterior cruciate ligament or a plastic post to help stabilize the knee, Le implants what is known as a medial-pivot knee.

"The medial pivot knee differs from traditional replacements because its unique design restores stability and normal knee movement when the heel of the foot strikes a surface. There is no sliding motion between the femur and tibia at impact, which occurs with conventional implants," said Le. "Traditional replacements are not built this way because designers and orthopedists always theorized that an implant like this would lead to more wear and loosening. Happily, this has not occurred over the 20 years of experience we have had with these implants."

Carrie Rand is a grandmother in her fifties who runs 5K and 10K races. She also volunteers for the Abandoned Animal Rescue in Tomball. Three years ago, she suffered a debilitating meniscus tear and was told that the cartilage in her knee had been destroyed. The pain she felt was due to bone-on-bone friction, and a knee replacement would be required.

Carrie's husband, Dr. Scott Rand, M.D., the director of primary care sports medicine at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Willowbrook, told her about Le's progressive knee replacement surgeries and low rates of postoperative infection. He talked about how impressed patients were with the results of Le's knee and hip surgeries.

Carrie's visit to Le revealed a knock-knee deformity with severe bone-on-bone arthritis of her outer knee. It was a common disease process.

"Once I spoke with him and he told me about his procedure, I felt very comfortable," Carrie said. "But I asked right away, 'Can I run again?' And he said, 'I don't know. Let's see what happens.'"

The Vintage Park 5K race was the seventh 5K race Carrie ran since her knee replacement surgery. She has also run a 10K and a mini-triathlon.

"It is great to be able to be out running again," said Carrie. "It's important to me to stay healthy and be out here doing things I want to do."

Larry, the other race participant, is Dr. Rand's father and a retired physician assistant who lives in Florida. As an active 77-year-old, he suffered severe pain in his right knee that continued to increase. Based on Carrie's success story, he traveled to Houston, where Le diagnosed bone-on-bone arthritis with a bow-legged deformity. Larry also underwent knee replacement surgery by Le and physical therapy at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Willowbrook.

"I have to say, out of all the hundreds of joint replacements I have performed, Larry was truly the most amazing patient in his recovery," said Le. "I was able to say goodbye to him — meaning you're perfect, your range of motion's perfect, your wound has healed — at three weeks. This is spectacular because three months is typically when I'm happy with a patient's progress."

Just 13 months post-surgery, Larry placed second in his age group at the Vintage Park 5K race.

Le ran the 5K race with Carrie and Larry. "Running with Carrie and her father-in-law, Larry, was just incredible," said Le. "A few years ago, I didn't know if my patients would be able to run. Seeing them run and do the things they love really gives me pride in what I do."

A video of Carrie and Larry Rand's story is available here.

For more information about Le and Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Willowbrook, visit houstonmethodist.org/orthopedics. To set up an appointment with Daniel Le, call 281.737.0999.

About Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is a 312 bed, not-for-profit, faith-based hospital, which is part of Houston Methodist. The hospital has expanded in Northwest Houston to serve the comprehensive health care needs of the growing community.

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital has been named a Magnet recognized health care facility by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®.

Houston Methodist Willowbrook is ranked No. 5 in the Houston metro area and No. 12 in Texas by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best Hospital" in 2017.

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital specializes in cardiology and cardiovascular services, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, and comprehensive cancer services. Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital has a Breast Care Center, Cancer Center, Imaging Center, Infusion Center, Sleep Center, and Surgical Weight Loss Center and operates a Childbirth Center with a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

For more information about the comprehensive services available on the Houston Methodist Willowbrook campus and to learn about upcoming events, please visit houstonmethodist.org/willowbrook. To find a physician, call 281.737.2500.

