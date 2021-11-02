Patients with Insurance Can Reap the Benefits of Ketamine Therapy for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), New Klarisana Study Shows

DENVER , Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 16.1 million American adults suffer from major depression. While 65% receive proper treatment, the other 35% are unable to afford any type of treatment or care. Klarisana is on a mission to change that.

As more and more studies have proven Ketamine Assisted Therapy (KAP) to be a highly effective treatment for relieving symptoms of anxiety, depression, trauma, and chronic pain, access to treatment still remains narrow due to its limited ability to be covered by insurance.

Klarisana, has been operating ketamine clinics within the U.S. since 2015, has made it their mission to increase access to breakthrough treatments like ketamine therapy for low-income patients.

"Life saving therapies should be made accessible." says Dr Carl J. Bonnett, founder and Chief Medical Officer of Klarisana. "As rapidly as the ketamine therapy industry is growing, we are not seeing the same growth in the acceptance of insurance or many options being given to communities that cannot afford ketamine therapy. Our study shows that you can provide lifesaving therapies with profound results while also accepting insurance."

The study (found here: https://sciforschenonline.org/journals/psychiatry-mental-health/JPMH145.php ) examined the results of forty patients who received the intramuscular method of administration, and who each had Medicaid as their insurer. The results were overwhelmingly in support of Klarisana's theory that intramuscular ketamine therapy is highly effective at relieving symptoms of major depressive disorder, after patients showed a greater than 50% decrease in their scores based on three psychological screening tests that measure depression, PTSD, and anxiety. The screening tests were administered before starting treatment and again at the end of an Induction Series of six ketamine sessions. Choosing Medicaid patients to participate in the study was a conscious decision by researchers, as it clearly demonstrates that potentially life-saving treatments like KAP can be covered by insurances such as Medicaid, and can result in little to no cost to the patient.

"A large population of society is still unfamiliar with the benefits of breakthrough treatments such as psychedelic therapy. As such we feel it is our job to educate these communities on the promising outcomes these treatments hold" shares Dr. Desmond Wallington, Klarisana's Director of Mental Health Services. "Publishing our own research also helps us contribute to the growing body of knowledge around the benefits of ketamine therapy and its ability to be accessible and affordable."

Klarisana continues to strive towards a future where access to psychedelic medicine is not limited by cost, education, or stigma and hopes these new findings will encourage treatment providers to help their patients by accepting insurance. As one of the fastest growing ketamine therapy providers in the nation, Klarisana plans to increase access by expanding to rural communities that otherwise would not have access to such treatments and is currently on track to open several more clinics in the coming months.

Klarisana is in network with many major insurance carriers such as BlueCross BlueShield, United Healthcare, Medicaid, and more, and offers special discounts to veterans seeking treatment. If you are interested in learning more please visit www.Klarisana.com

To read the study please visit: https://sciforschenonline.org/journals/psychiatry-mental-health/JPMH145.php

MEDIA CONTACT

Kelsey Johnson, PR Coordinator

844-455-2747

[email protected]

ABOUT Klarisana

Dr. Carl Bonnett, a retired 20 year member of the Army National Guard, founded mission-driven Klarisana in 2015 after becoming aware of the alarming suicide rates among United States veterans. A purpose-driven organization, the core belief of founder Dr. Carl Bonnett is that a ketamine journey can help a person reframe their trauma and build back a happier, more satisfying life. Today, Klarisana treats a number of mental health disorders such as PTSD, anxiety, depression, and chronic pain.

SOURCE Klarisana