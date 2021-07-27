PatientSync Releases Audit Tips for Evaluating Patient Communications Platforms

CINCINNATI, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientSync recently released a patient communications platform audit for specialty medical practices, health systems, and hospitals.

As a leading provider of cloud-based patient scheduling and communications software, PatientSync's team put together seven audit steps practice managers and hospital directors can use to determine if their software is meeting the organization's needs.

"Driving patient satisfaction and loyalty is crucial in today's healthcare environment. At PatientSync, we wanted to equip medical practices and health systems with the tools they need to deliver a 1:1 experience for every patient," says Jeff Mock, Executive Director at PatientSync. "These auditing tips were crafted to provide practice managers and directors with a 360 degree view of their existing software."

The patient communications software audit covers elements and features that organizations should consider including data visibility, key performance indicators (KPIs), scheduling steps, and eliminating downtime. Additionally, the audit discusses tips for improving job satisfaction for the scheduling staff and ways to improve patient communications. The full patient scheduling audit is available online.

"A great patient experience stems from an easy-to-use scheduling and communications platform. We've seen a lot of practices and health systems struggle to provide a great customer experience when scheduling patient appointments. They end up putting patients on hold, transferring them, or not scheduling the appointments properly – through no fault of their own," says Mock. "This audit should help organizations get insights into what their current software is doing and what it should be doing."

According to the audit list provided by PatientSync, the right scheduling workflows and patient communications platform will result in higher patient satisfaction, more revenue, and optimal practice performance.

PatientSync is a provider of cloud-based patient scheduling and communications software built for specialty medical practices, health systems, and hospitals. The system enables organizations to seamlessly integrate all inbound and outbound patient communications. Communication features of the platform include text to the main office phone number, outbound calling automation, call center agent scripting, web chat, queue call-back, patient reminders, and more.

