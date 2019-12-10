PatientTrak Joins the Epic App Orchard

"Sending text message updates to patients and family members during the care delivery process dramatically increases patient engagement and overall satisfaction," said James Hermann, CEO at PatientTrak. "By interfacing with Epic, our common customers can seamlessly communicate with patients and family members saving them time and improving the flow of patients through their facility"

The new App offers PatientTrak and Epic customers a more coordinated experience so they can message patients with a single sign-in and store mobile phone numbers for use during that visit and beyond. The main use cases of the App are:

Patients: Healthcare providers can send text messages to find, inform and direct patients during the care process, increasing staff efficiency and patient flow. Providers and staff can stay connected to patients and free them from the waiting room.

Family Members: Surgical centers desire to keep family members informed when their loved one (the patient) is in surgery. Simple, logistical messages like "procedure started," or "patient progressing normally," or "surgery complete," reduce family anxiety, while freeing them from the waiting room. The App can also be used to send messages that direct family where to go when the surgery is complete.

"We are very excited to bring PatientTrak to the Epic App Orchard to not only meet the needs of our customers, but also improve the healthcare experience for their patients," said Philip Trimble, Vice President of Software Solutions at PatientTrak.

About PatientTrak

PatientTrak provides software to measure, monitor and improve the patient experience. We track patients from door-to-discharge including online self-scheduling, queueing, kiosk sign-in, arrival, wait time, patient flow and text messaging. PatientTrak reduces wait and cycle time through improved workflow visibility to patient status and staff communications. PatientTrak Online Reputation Management solutions help healthcare providers take control of patient feedback through profile listing updates, review site tracking, automated surveys and transparency. Our cloud-based software creates actionable information and insight into patient satisfaction to improve operations.

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

