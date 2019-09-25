Patina Catering Celebrated The 71st Emmy Awards Governors Ball With A Lavish Assortment Of Hors D'oeuvres And Small Plates

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patina Catering was honored to return as the official caterer of the Television Academy's exclusive Emmy Awards after-party celebrations: The Governors Ball on Sunday, September 22nd and the Creative Arts Governors Ball events on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15. World-renowned Chef and Patina Restaurant Group Founder Joachim Splichal, Vice President of Culinary Gregg Wiele, Patina Catering Executive Chef Alec Lestr, and Patina Catering Executive Pastry Chef Frania Mendivil created a tasting menu of chef-driven small-plates offering something for everyone. Inspired by the celebration's theme Brilliance in Motion, they elected to move away from a static, sit-down dinner to a graceful, flowing feast with tray passed hors d'oeuvres and small plates and select stations throughout the room.

"The 2019 menu was truly unique and each dish was artfully crafted to be visually-stunning containing elements reminiscent of motion while maintaining the exquisite flavor Patina is celebrated for," says Splichal. "We carefully curated and designed the menu to satisfy guests with an eclectic range of tastes and culinary preferences."

During the festivities, servers flowed throughout the ballroom with 150,000 tray-passed hors d'oeuvres and small plates comprised of 30 different items all handmade from scratch. The menu pleased all palates, offering a diverse mixture of vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options. Menu highlights included Kobe Meatballs with American Wagyu beef, Crab Cake Sliders with jumbo lump crab, and "Street Corn" Ravioli with sweet corn polenta. Vegetarian and vegan items included Tomato "tartare" with basil vinaigrette in a savory tomato cone and Candy Striped Beet "Poke" with marinated seaweed, red quinoa, white soy ponzu and pickled ginger.

Guests also circulated the contoured dining space to experience three stations inspired by dishes available at select Patina restaurants including a Nick + Stefs carving station that served Hand Carved Cape Grim Grass-Fed Tenderloin of Beef, White Cheddar Potato Gratin, and Little Gem Chopped Wedge Salad. A Sliders N' Chips station not only served a Free Range Chicken Slider, but also a Beyond Meat Slider for vegan and vegetarian guests. The Decadent Desserts station included a mouthwatering and irresistible array of miniature confections including Mini Milk Shakes, Mini Verrines, Mini Chocolate Cup Tarts, and Warm Homemade Cookies and Brownies.

Preparing for these events took a year of choreographed culinary planning and dedicated preparation. The Patina Restaurant Group family of Chefs past and present convened at the Governors Ball events with 20 executive chefs coming together including Fernando Darin, Greg Stillman, Rui Wang, and Ernesto Hernandez. The culinary team included a staff of 160, in addition to 600 servers.

Patina Catering's Emmys vision showcases how a menu can be both cohesive, diverse and eclectic all at the same time. They understand how to deliver on many lifestyle interests and dietary preferences. From high protein to vegan, from gluten-free to sustainable – no one was left wanting.

Photographs of the full Governors Ball Menu are available at emmys.com/governorsball.

About Patina Catering

Based upon his vision of unique restaurants emphasizing fresh, seasonal ingredients and unparalleled service, Joachim Splichal opened his flagship restaurant Patina in 1989. What began as a few intimate dinners in the homes of Patina's most loyal patrons slowly developed into Patina Catering. The commitment to bring Splichal's impeccable food and quality service to catered occasions has made Patina Catering the premier caterer on the West Coast. With a loyal and longstanding clientele, annual events include the Emmy® Awards Governors Ball, the City of Hope Spirit of Life Dinner, Los Angeles Philharmonic Gala, Heal the Bay Benefit dinner, as well as numerous entertainment and fashion events. Patina Catering is honored to be the exclusive caterer for the finest performing arts, cultural centers and museums in Los Angeles and Orange County. From a simple reception to an elaborate multi-course dinner, Patina Catering orchestrates events with flawless execution and the apparent ease that only a master can display. From the first sip of the welcoming cocktail to the last satisfying morsel, Patina Catering offers events filled with unexpected surprises, invisibly attended by their professional event staff with polished expertise and an understated, elegant flair.

About Patina Restaurant Group

Patina Restaurant Group is a bicoastal collection of 60+ boutique restaurants, catering and food service operations in the premium segment of the hospitality industry. The group is known for its unique and impeccable market-driven menus, exemplary service culture and outstanding beverage program across all locations. It offers distinctive, one-of-a-kind dining destinations in celebrated cultural institutions. The company has locations in New York, California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Florida. Its portfolio includes the iconic four star Patina Restaurant, Patina Catering, Nick + Stef's Steakhouse, Lincoln Ristorante, The Sea Grill, Morimoto Asia, and Via Napoli at the Epcot World Showcase. Patina Restaurant Group is a subsidiary of global hospitality company Delaware North. patinagroup.com

