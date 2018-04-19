Patina Introduces Cameo, Technology Platform For External Coaching And Mentoring On-Demand

While internal coaches and mentors can help mentees and coachees navigate company waters and politics, as well as build relationships inside the organization, external mentors may be more likely to challenge mentees and coachees, expose them to multiple external perspectives or to be a confidential sounding board. Sometimes, internal mentors and coaches are busy executives available for occasional conversations but are still very engrossed in their own work and responsibilities. Being a mentor or coach might be lower on their priority list. External mentors and coaches can provide consistent, dedicated, and objective guidance. There is no bias of an insider, or the fear about discussing internal politics.

"Mentoring and coaching is a natural extension of Patina's core offerings using highly experienced executives, and the creation of CAMEO became a calling I couldn't ignore," said Patina President and CEO, Mike Harris. "Corporate response to CAMEO has surprised even me. It's been quite rewarding to see the positive results and impact CAMEO pairings have generated for our clients."

CAMEO connects mentees and coachees seeking advice and new skills access to thousands of on-demand, top-tier executives nationwide via an easy-to-use, fast, flexible and cost effective solution available in-person or virtually. From seeking an external mentor for a single employee to meeting the needs of several dozen employees, CAMEO offers a full-service solution.

About Patina Solutions

Patina Solutions is the leading professional services firm that provides executive experience on demand. It started and continues to be on the leading edge of the gig economy. For five years straight, Patina Solutions was named to Inc. 5000 list, with three-year sales growth upwards of 120%. Patina provides clients proven practitioners with 25 years of experience to execute projects and initiatives in most all fields and all industries. In addition to executing on key projects and initiatives, Patina professionals address open executive positions with interim or full-time talent, and provide talent development solutions, such as mentoring and coaching. Clients are served by the Patina Nation, a proprietary community of executives and managers on-demand. Top-tier experts include C-Suite talent, Vice Presidents, Directors and Senior Managers.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patina-introduces-cameo-technology-platform-for-external-coaching-and-mentoring-on-demand-300633403.html

SOURCE Patina Solutions

Related Links

http://www.patinasolutions.com

