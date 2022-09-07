Patina Names Reed V. Tuckson, M.D., FACP, to Clinical Advisory Board

Tuckson Joins Group of Distinguished Clinicians to Guide Patina's New Primary Care Model, Designed to Create a Better Healthcare Experience for People as They Age

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patina, a company dedicated to improving the healthcare experience for people as they age by reinventing primary care, today added Reed V. Tuckson, M.D., FACP, to the company's Clinical Advisory Board. With this addition, Patina builds on the company's clinical expertise to deliver better care to older adults and their loved ones.

"I am inspired by Patina's commitment to redefining the healthcare experience and to overcoming barriers to healthcare for people as they age," said Dr. Tuckson. "I have spent my career working to deploy technology and integrated healthcare services to better reach patients in their communities. Patina is reshaping care delivery to create a radically better experience centered on the priorities and preferences of their patients."

Dr. Tuckson brings unique expertise in utilizing healthcare technology and community-based care delivery to better serve patients. Since 2014, Dr. Tuckson has served as the Managing Director of Tuckson Health Connections, LLC, working to improve health outcomes through integrated healthcare design, value-based payment transformation and consumer activation. Dr. Tuckson is also the Co-Founder of the Black Coalition Against COVID, an organization that leverages community partnerships to share evidence-based, trustworthy information about COVID-19 vaccines among communities of color.

Previously, Dr. Tuckson served as the Executive Vice President and Chief of Medical Affairs for UnitedHealth Group. He also served as the President of the American Telemedicine Association. Earlier in his career, Dr. Tuckson was the Commissioner of Public Health for the District of Columbia. He was named one of Modern Healthcare's 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives.

"We are thrilled to announce Dr. Reed Tuckson as the newest member of our Clinical Advisory Board," said Neil Patel, M.D., Chief Health Officer for Patina. "Dr. Tuckson's unique experiences across care delivery, consumer empowerment and public health will further bolster our ability to realize a radically better healthcare experience for people as they age."

Patina was founded with a singular mission to improve the healthcare and aging experience by reinventing primary care for adults 65 and older. To accomplish this, Patina has reimagined primary care from every dimension, leveraging a model based on trusted relationships and convenient access to care through a combination of virtual and in-home visits. Patina's technology-enabled care team delivers personalized and coordinated care for a range of medical, behavioral health, social care, and logistical needs.

Patina's Clinical Advisory Board, led by Dr. Patel, was established in 2021 to provide guidance to the clinical team and to support Patina's model of primary care delivery. The advisers bring extensive expertise in geriatrics, gerontology and patient care to support Patina's mission to provide a better healthcare experience for people as they age. Members of the esteemed advisory board include:

Kerry Burnight , Ph.D. , National Expert on Aging; Founder, The Gerontologist, Inc.

, National Expert on Aging; Founder, The Gerontologist, Inc. Andy Ellner , M.D. , Founder, Firefly Health; Founding Co-Director, Center for Primary Care, Harvard Medical School

, Founder, Firefly Health; Founding Co-Director, Center for Primary Care, Brent Forester , M.D. , Chief, Division of Geriatric Psychiatry, McLean Hospital; Associate Professor of Psychiatry, The Harvard Medical School

, Chief, Division of Geriatric Psychiatry, McLean Hospital; Associate Professor of Psychiatry, The Auguste Fortin, VI, M.D., MPH , General Internist; Professor of Medicine, Yale School of Medicine

, General Internist; Professor of Medicine, Bruce Leff , M.D., Director, The Center for Transformative Geriatric Research; Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

About Patina

Patina is reinventing primary care from the ground up to provide the healthcare and aging experience that older adults and their loved ones deserve. We believe in delivering care that is based on trusted relationships and considers the needs, values and preferences of individuals and their loved ones. Each person we serve gets a dedicated care team built around them, composed of primary care clinicians, a health champion, and behavioral health and other specialists – all enabled by purpose-built technology and analytics. As a value-based primary care model, we are focused on delivering a high-quality, high-value experience to the people we serve, not on the volume of patients served. The company is backed by leading investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Google Ventures (GV), F-Prime, Viking Global and Rock Springs Capital. For more information about Patina visit patinahealth.com .

