Patio Doors Market to Reach $59.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global patio doors market is driven by factors such as a rising popularity of outdoor living spaces, rapid urbanization & industrialization, surge in residential & non-residential construction, increase in consumer spending on home remodeling, growing desire by homeowners to maximize their living areas, and an increasing number of bungalows and row houses.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Patio Doors Market by Mechanism (Sliding, Hinged), by Door Type (Swing Doors, Sliding Doors, Folding Doors, Revolving Doors, Others), by Material (Wood, Aluminum, PVC): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global patio doors industry generated $38 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $59.3 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global patio doors market is driven by factors such as a rising popularity of outdoor living spaces, rapid urbanization & industrialization, surge in residential & non-residential construction, increase in consumer spending on home remodeling, growing desire by homeowners to maximize their living areas, and an increasing number of bungalows and row houses. However, high initial costs and predictive maintenance for automatic patio doors along with the fluctuation in raw material prices of patio doors are restraining the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancements to ensure safety & security are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $ 38 billion Market Size in 2031 $ 59.3 billion CAGR 4.6 % No. of Pages in Report 189 Segments covered Mechanism, Door Type, Material and Region. Drivers Rapid urbanization & industrialization Surge in residential & non-residential construction

Increase in consumer spending on home remodeling Opportunities Technological advancements to ensure safety & security Restraints High initial costs and predictive maintenance for automatic doors Fluctuating raw material prices

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global patio doors market, owing to a downfall in the residential construction activities during the lockdown.

Not only the patio doors market but also the production of doors and windows was hampered due to the closure of manufacturing units across the world, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

Although the patio doors industry faced losses, ongoing construction activities in different developing regions have aided in its recovery.

The Hinged segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on mechanism, the hinged segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the global patio doors market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. Swing door is a most common type of door that opens and closes with the use of a hinge. These doors allow homeowners to enter and exit the house quickly. The door plays an important role in the construction sector as it provides protection from extreme weather conditions, keeping the rooms cool during summer and warm during wintertime. However, the sliding segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in consumer expenses on home remodeling and restructuring.

The Swing Doors segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on door type, the swing doors segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global patio doors market and is estimated to dominate the market in terms of revenue from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the fact that swing doors are highly durable, easily accessible, and deliver better airflow and cross ventilation. However, the folding doors segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032 as these doors provide enhanced insulation for the interiors and their reduced maintenance are anticipated to drive the adoption of such doors during the forecast period.

The PVC segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on material, the PVC segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global patio doors market revenue. PVC is one of the efficient, cost-effective, and insulating materials used for producing frames of patio doors and can be used for all types of buildings. Rise in usage of PVC framed patio doors, owing to its lower cost, availability in a wide range of colors & designs, and a suitable replacement for wood and metal is expected to drive the market growth in the future. However, the wood construction segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Wood is a natural resource that is readily available and remarkably strong, which can be fabricated into all sizes and shapes. It is also an environmentally sustainable product as it is biodegradable, renewable, and carries the lowest carbon footprint. Wood is a preferred material for manufacturing patio doors framing owing to its thermal insulation properties, high strength, workability, and strong architectural appeal. Hence, it is gaining an increasing preference among consumers.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global patio doors market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Europe consists of many countries with high per capita income and witnesses a large spending on home remodeling projects. This also increases the spending on doors and its related products. Furthermore, the UK, France and Italy are leading in residential and non-residential construction sector in Europe. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032 as the rapid urbanization in Latin America has increased the demand for residential and commercial real estate.

Leading Market Players: -

Simpson Door

Jeld Wen

Masonite

Sun Mountain

Stallion Doors & Millwork

Trustile Doors, LLC

Sierra Doors

Lynden Doors

Appalachian Garage Doors

Steves & Sons, Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global patio doors market. These players have adopted different strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

