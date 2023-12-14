Patio Drummond to Double Production of CarbiCrete Cement-Free Concrete Blocks

News provided by

CarbiCrete

14 Dec, 2023, 09:30 ET

CarbiCrete's carbon-negative process for making concrete avoids emissions while removing carbon from the atmosphere

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CarbiCrete and hardscape manufacturer Patio Drummond announced today that they are doubling production of cement free, carbon-negative concrete blocks manufactured at Patio Drummond's plant in Drummondville, Quebec.

CarbiCrete production at Patio Drummond (CNW Group/CarbiCrete)
CarbiCrete's carbon-negative process for the production of concrete masonry units (CMUs) replaces cement with steel slag, a steel-making by-product, and cures them with carbon dioxide, avoiding the GHG emissions associated with cement production, while permanently sequestering CO2 within the resulting concrete products. For every 2,000 CarbiCrete blocks produced, a tonne of carbon is permanently removed from the atmosphere, and over three tonnes of emissions are avoided.

"This is a very exciting step in our evolving relationship with Patio Drummond," says CarbiCrete CEO Chris Stern. "They have been unwavering partners from when we launched our pilot in 2018 through to being the first manufacturer to bring our technology to market."  

"Increased production of our carbon-negative blocks brings us closer to our common goal of decarbonizing production of the world's most consumed man-made substance."   

''We are excited to be able to bring added capacity to the market," says Philippe Girardin, co-owner of Patio Drummond. "The more blocks we manufacture, the greener the world gets. It's a win-win situation.''

Beyond the creation of sustainable building products, the implementation of CarbiCrete's technology generates carbon credits available to companies looking to offset emissions and meet their carbon reduction targets.

Last week, CarbiCrete announced that it had entered into an agreement with Lafarge Canada, for the processing of steel slag, its alternative concrete binder.

About CarbiCrete

CarbiCrete is a Montreal-based carbon removal technology company whose patented technology enables the production of cement-free, carbon-negative concrete made with industrial by-products and captured carbon dioxide. For every 2,000 CarbiCrete blocks produced, a tonne of carbon is permanently removed from the atmosphere, and over three tonnes of emissions are avoided. CarbiCrete.com

About Patio Drummond

Patio Drummond is a leading manufacturer of concrete products for landscaping, urban furniture, precast concrete and agricultural products. Its team of more than 120 people serves a clientele of renovation centres, general contractors, landscaping professionals, municipalities and government ministries in Quebec, Ontario and the United States. Patiodrummond.com

