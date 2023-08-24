Patio Heaters Market to grow by USD 723.33 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growth driven by the expansion of the global construction industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The patio heaters market size is set to grow by USD 723.33 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The patio heaters market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. AEI Corp., AZ Patio Heaters and Replacement Parts, Blue Rhino, Bromic Group, Calcana Industries, Chillchaser Ltd., Crown Verity Inc., Cukurova Heat Joint Stock Co., Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd., Inforesight Consumer Products Inc., Infratech, Lava Heat Italia, Lynx Grills Inc., Schwank, Somany Home Innovation Ltd., Sunglow Industries Inc., Sunpakheater, Symo Nv, and Tansun Ltd. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Patio Heaters Market 2023-2027

Patio Heaters Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The patio heaters market report covers the following areas:

The patio heaters market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The innovation and portfolio extensions leading to product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Adverse environmental impacts will hamper the market growth.

Patio Heaters Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

The expansion of the global construction industry is notably driving market growth. The expansion of the construction industry has generated a surge in the construction of both residential units and commercial establishments, consequently driving the demand for patio heaters. The utilization of patio heaters is particularly prominent in commercial settings such as pubs, party lounges, cafes, and restaurants. Notably, the private construction sector, especially in countries like the US, has exhibited substantial growth over recent years. Statistics from the US Census Bureau indicate that the issuance of authorized building permits for private housing units in the US reached approximately 1.6 million in October 2021. Therefore, the construction industry's expansion is poised to propel the market's growth during the forecast period.

The preference for alternative heating solutions is a major challenge hindering market growth.

Significant Patio Heaters Market Trend - The advent of eco-friendly patio heaters is an emerging market trend.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Patio Heaters Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Product

Gas Patio Heaters



Electric Patio Heaters

End-user

Commercial User



Residential User

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Patio Heaters Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (gas patio heaters and electric patio heaters), end-user (commercial user and residential user), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the gas patio heaters segment will be significant during the forecast period. Gas patio heaters have gained widespread popularity among both commercial and residential users over the years. These heaters offer immediate warmth and contribute to enhancing the overall ambiance of outdoor living spaces. Available in various sizes, fuel types, and styles, they cater to diverse user preferences. Gas patio heaters significantly elevate the outdoor experience for individuals. They can operate using either natural gas or propane as fuel sources. Natural gas patio heaters are particularly convenient for households with easy access to natural gas connections, where activation is as simple as toggling an ignition switch. One of the advantages of propane patio heaters is their portability, allowing users to easily reposition them as needed. As a result of these factors, the gas patio heater segment is poised for growth during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Patio Heaters Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist patio heaters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the patio heaters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the patio heaters market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of patio heaters market vendors

