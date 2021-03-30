Patio Place @ Ski Haus Expanding to Framingham Location

"There were a lot of considerations to take into account," said Wayne Pilla, President and Co-Owner. "As a local family business, we know our limitations. By moving the Patio Place summer assortment from Burlington into Framingham, we're able to provide the underserved Framingham market; while still offering and delivering to the greater Burlington area. This gives our Burlington customers two stores within 24 miles to shop Patio Place—both Framingham and Salem, New Hampshire. In no way does this change our commitment to our Burlington location for Ski and Snowboard season."

Ski Haus & NOTB Snowboards have been serving NH & MA communities since 1965. Patio Place was added to the mix in 1999 to maintain staff and keep stores open year-round. While outdoor living lifestyles may have complemented the mandates to stay socially distanced, indoor shopping did not. So, over the summer of 2020, Patio Place began offering video appointments to customers.

According to Kelly Pilla, Executive VP, "Our video customers love the ability to be in their own backyard with our salesperson inside the showroom walking them through the products that made the most sense. The customer can take exact measurements, we can ask the right questions… it's a win-win right up to delivery and install. So, yes, we plan on keeping the video conferencing as a shopping option."

New patio furniture is arriving daily throughout April and May. The Pilla's advise to shop early in order to enjoy your new furniture all summer season. All Special Order items will be delayed due to the 2020 Covid-19 manufacturing restrictions.

Ski Haus has served local communities since 1965; in addition to supporting charities, small business and the POW environmental impact on climate change, while much of their patio selection is built from recycled materials.

SOURCE Ski Haus