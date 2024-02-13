PATLive highlights investment in home services industry with Jobber integration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PATLive, a leading provider of professional answering services for small businesses, is excited to announce an integration with Jobber, an award-winning operations management software for home service businesses. With this new service integration, PATLive and Jobber work together seamlessly, combining PATLive's 24/7 answering service with Jobber's all-in-one operations platform.

Home service businesses can now manage their PATLive leads and business tasks all in one place, reducing administrative work and saving time. Plus, PATLive's skillful handling of calls and web chats fits perfectly with Jobber's robust features like scheduling and client manager. The combination of PATLive and Jobber ensures a smooth and professional customer experience, less work for busy home service professionals, and peace of mind knowing no call goes unanswered. To learn more about how PATLive works with Jobber, see this article from PATLive.

Jackie Gonzalez, CEO of PATLive, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership and its early success, stating, "As a company, we're always looking for ways to make running and growing a business easier for our customers. We've already received great feedback from our early users about how the new integration is saving them hours of administrative time each month. Stay tuned for our next version of the integration - currently in the works - which will bring even further benefits to our mutual customers. "

PATLive is also proud to sponsor the upcoming Jobber Summit (March 6, 2024) , a free online event aimed at helping home service professionals connect with their community and get expert advice. Jobber Summit will cover topics such as growing your business, improving the customer experience, and the latest home service trends. The event offers two participation options to accommodate busy schedules — a morning session from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM ET and an evening session from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM ET. Attendees can hear from speakers including #1 New York Times Bestselling author James Clear and the host of 'This Old House' Kevin O'Connor. For more details about Jobber Summit and to register, visit jobber.com/summit.

About PATLive:

Since 1990, PATLive has been a leader in virtual receptionist services, providing 24/7/365 phone answering and web chat support for a fraction of the cost of hiring an in-house receptionist. The company's team of highly trained US-based agents ensures businesses always make a great impression on customers and never miss a call. In 2023, Forbes named PATLive among the "Best Virtual Receptionist Services", Business.com called it the "Best for Small Business", and the company was recently featured in US News, highlighting their commitment to excellence in customer service.

About Jobber:

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/.

Visit PATLive on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

SOURCE PATLive