PATLive's New Vision, Mission, and Guiding Principles Set to Inspire Success

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PATLive, a leader in virtual receptionist and call answering services, is proud to announce the release of its new Vision, Mission, and Guiding Principles. As the company continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of customer service and technology, these new statements reflect PATLive's dedication to helping entrepreneurs and businesses succeed.

Vision: "We help entrepreneurs turn their dreams into reality – one conversation at a time."

Mission: "Our mission is to make your customers LOVE doing business with YOU by providing flexible, personalized services from our caring team straight to your frontline."

Guiding Principles:

We figure it out. How hard could it be? We answer to our customers, not distant investors. We share the data and earn the trust. We put ourselves in our customers' shoes. We believe in balance. In our books, in our time and in our efforts and rewards. We are open and kind and want everyone to have a seat at the table. We never sacrifice customer experience nor compromise on the quality of our service.

"These new statements are more than just words; they are a reflection of who we are as a company and what we strive to achieve every day," said Jackie Gonzalez, CEO of PATLive. "Our vision sets a lofty goal, our mission provides a clear path to achieve it, and our guiding principles ensure that we stay true to our values as we move forward."

PATLive has been in business for over thirty years, serving hundreds of thousands of customers with both automated and human-powered services. As the company has grown and adapted through technological advancements such as the internet, smartphones, and now AI, its core commitment to customer service, team culture, and flexibility has remained steadfast.

"We are a company built by an entrepreneur for entrepreneurs. Our goal has always been to help businesses, small and large, succeed by delivering value, friendliness, and trustworthiness," Gonzalez continued. "We are proud to introduce these new guiding statements that will help us stay focused on our mission and continue to provide exceptional service to our customers."

To read more about PATLive's Vision, Mission, and Guiding Principles, please visit PATLive's Company Page where you can also find a link to the open letter from the CEO.

About PATLive

PATLive has been providing award-winning virtual receptionist and call answering services designed to help businesses succeed since 1990. With a focus on exceptional customer service and innovative technology, PATLive supports businesses in managing their calls and growing their customer base. For more information, visit www.patlive.com.

