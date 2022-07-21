Patra Announces Expansion of New Centers for Processing Excellence to Support Growth

Our global delivery centers further highlight our exceptional technology and teams, delivering leading-edge solutions. Tweet this

"The decision to expand in geopolitically stable and democratic countries that protect data is a required step on our business growth strategy. Opening Centers for Processing Excellence in Warangal and Coimbatore further strengthens our delivery capabilities in the fast-growing insurance services market," said John Simpson, CEO and Founder of Patra. "These global delivery centers further highlight our exceptional technology and services teams, our process executives, and supports our decades of experience transforming how insurance companies leverage our services. Our company is positioned to continue delivering leading-edge technology solutions to the insurance industry well into the future."

"Providing excellent client support and services begins with hiring the right people and empowering them with the platforms they need to thrive," says Jason Davis, Chief Operating Officer at Patra. "We remain focused on employee satisfaction. Our expansions to new regions and more accessible locations mean we can support our team's improved office experience while maintaining unparalleled client experiences. We plan to utilize these locations as blueprints for other future expansion for both our work from office structure as well as our work from home model when warranted."

About Patra

Patra is a leading provider of technology-enabled services to the insurance industry. Patra powers insurance processes by optimizing the application of people and technology, supporting insurance organizations as they sell, deliver, and manage policies and customers through our PatraOne platform. Patra's global team of process executives in geopolitically stable and democratic countries that protect data, allows agencies, MGAs, wholesalers, and carriers to capture the Patra Advantage – profitable growth and organizational value. Patra is also a founding member of the InsurConneXtions Alliance, representing leaders across insurance technology, brokerage, wholesale, and specialty insurance, representing over $50 Billion in Insurance premiums. For more information, visit patracorp.com or follow us @Patracorp on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Patra Corporation