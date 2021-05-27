Patra Expands Leadership Team to Advance Technology-Enabled Services for the Insurance Industry

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patra, a leading provider of technology-enabled services for the insurance industry, announced today that it had appointed Matt Hewitt as Corporate Development Officer to strengthen its leadership team further and accelerate its growth initiatives through additional channels and initiatives.

At Patra, Matt will focus on building alliances with other insurance professional services companies and developing relationships with leaders and influencers within the insurance industry.

"Matt brings 25 years of experience of successfully scaling tech-enabled managed services," said John Simpson, CEO, and Founder of Patra. "Patra is at a pivotal growth point in its history, and Matt's experience in managed services will be invaluable to our customers and leadership team. We are in a great position to bring solutions to the market that leverage both people and technology."

Patra's expansion follows achieving outstanding results over the last five years with annualized double-digit growth of its global business and expansion into technology-enabled insurance services. Insurance companies have continued to seek tech-enabled services and innovative ways to drive operational efficiencies and maximize profits despite the global pandemic.

Prior to joining Patra, Matt served in commercial leadership roles at Deloitte Consulting and Accenture. He was also an executive of Procurian, a leading provider of procurement business process solutions that Accenture acquired.

