Patreon Acquires Clear Talent to Bolster Technical Recruiting Organization

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patreon, a platform for creators of all kinds and their most passionate fans, today announced that it has acquired tech recruiting firm, Clear Talent, to rapidly scale its talent acquisition efforts and build a best-in-class engineering, product, and design team. Clear Talent will bring nearly 40 technical recruiters, sourcers and human resources professionals to Patreon, with CEO Rockman Ha (former Talent Leader at Transfix, MongoDB, and Gilt) joining the company as Head of Talent Acquisition. As the creator economy continues to expand, the acquisition is a critical investment towards materializing Patreon's mission of being the platform for creators to build their businesses and connect with their members.

"Clear Talent brings an impressive track record of recruiting top technical talent along with strong alignment with Patreon's core company values,'' said Tiffany Stevenson, Chief People Officer at Patreon. "With an ambitious roadmap of new features ahead for our creators and their members, we're excited to welcome Clear Talent as we significantly grow our teams and continue the work to champion all creators."

"Having spent years focused on aligning exceptional people with the right opportunities, it is rare to come across companies as unique and mission-driven as Patreon," said Rockman Ha, CEO of Clear Talent. "We are deeply inspired by the passionate team behind Patreon's mission and look forward to joining the cause and building a world-class technical team."

The acquisition is the latest development following a banner year of growth and continued investment in the expansion of creator and fan experiences on the platform. In April, Patreon announced that it had raised a Series F financing round of $155 million, bringing the company's total valuation to $4 billion. Patreon also announced a string of new executive hires with the appointment of Julian Gutman as Chief Product Officer (formerly of Instagram), Tiffany Stevenson as Chief People Officer (formerly of Box), and most recently, Utkarsh Stravistava as Senior VP of Engineering (formerly of Google). On the product side, Patreon this year launched support for a wave of new languages and currencies, along with updates to creators' income dashboards. In the months ahead, Patreon has plans to expand its platform capabilities on desktop and mobile, increase international offerings, and create new content consumption tools.

About Patreon

Co-founded in 2013 by YouTube star Jack Conte and Sam Yam, Patreon is a membership platform that connects creators and their most passionate fans. Spearheading the creator economy, Patreon's 200,000+ creators have connected with more than 7 million fans on Patreon and creators have earned more than $2 billion since the company's inception. Creators of all types - from podcast, video, music, visual arts, gaming and more - use Patreon to share exclusive content, monetize their craft, and engage directly with their biggest fans via content and community. For more information about the company, visit: https://www.patreon.com/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Patreon

Related Links

https://www.patreon.com

