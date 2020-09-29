Patreon Chooses Qualtrics BrandXM

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management category, today announced that Patreon, a membership platform, has selected Qualtrics BrandXM.

"Organizations today no longer have the option or resources to conduct traditional, measurement-based brand analysis," said Brian Stucki, EVP and GM of CustomerXM™ and BrandXM, Qualtrics. "Qualtrics created BrandXM to empower organizations with an immediate and holistic view of their brand experience, including emerging trends and evolving customer sentiment with real-time analytics, so they can focus less on research and analysis and more on optimizing the brand's health to drive the bottom line."

Qualtrics BrandXM is one of the four pillars of experience management, integrating with customer, employee, and product experiences to enable a comprehensive view of insights and actions that shape the core experiences of any organization. BrandXM transforms the way organizations understand how their brand is connecting with consumers, monitor real-time changes to the competitive landscape, create meaningful experiences that resonate with targeted audiences, and predict which investments will have the greatest impact on delivering their brand promise. To learn more, visit www.qualtrics.com/brand-experience/.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 11,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics to listen, understand, and take action on experience data (X-data™)––the beliefs, emotions, and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love, and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

About Patreon

Patreon is a membership platform that connects creators with their biggest fans and enables those fans to become paying members, or patrons, of their favorite creators. Co-founded in 2013 by YouTube star Jack Conte of the band Pomplamoose, and Sam Yam, we believe that every creator in today's digital economy should get paid. Patreon is the best place for creators to establish ongoing and predictable monthly revenue and expand their career as a creator whether they are creating podcasts, music, fiction, game streams, online videos, photography, visual art, and more. Patreon's more than 200,000 creators are supported by more than 6 million patrons, and creators on Patreon have earned more than $2 billion in total. For information about the company, visit: https://www.patreon.com/.

