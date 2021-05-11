Patreon Expands Executive Team

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patreon, a platform for creators and their most passionate fans, today announced the appointment of Tiffany Stevenson as Chief People Officer. Tiffany joins the Patreon executive team after the recent hiring of Julian Gutman as Chief Product Officer, who joined the company in February from Instagram. Tiffany will be responsible for leading all aspects of the global human resources function, including talent acquisition and retention, rewards and recognition, performance management, organizational development, compensation and benefits, employee training and culture.



Tiffany most recently served as Chief Talent & Inclusion Officer, Global Head of Communities at technology company Box, and previously worked for 12 years at Sephora Inc. (LVMH), leading the talent and organizational development functions. She was also responsible for launching the diversity & inclusion practice for the Americas region taking Sephora from $1B and 10,000 employees to over $3B with 18,000 employees in four countries.



"The growth of the creator economy has accelerated much faster than I ever could have dreamed of when we began this journey eight years ago," Patreon CEO Jack Conte said. "We are at a critical inflection point and I'm excited to partner closely with Tiffany to scale our teams to power our next phase of growth. Her incredible background in leading talent functions combined with a passion for DE&I will be instrumental as we build and develop a high-performing team that is diverse as our creators."



Patreon now has more than 200,000 creators supported by around 7 million patrons and those creators have collectively earned $2 billion since the platform's launch.



"Jack, Sam and the Patreon team have pioneered the creative economy and I could not be more excited to part of this creator-first, mission-driven culture," said Tiffany. "With our ambitious hiring plans, I look forward to helping grow this healthy, thriving and diverse community of employees and creators, worldwide."



The news follows what's been a busy year for the creator-first platform. In mid-April, Patreon announced that it had raised $155M in Series F financing, bringing its valuation to $4B. Patreon will continue to invest in the expansion of creator and fan experiences on desktop and mobile; International growth; and new content consumption tools. The new capital also allows Patreon to explore acquisition opportunities to further accelerate talent and product capabilities.



Both Tiffany and Julian will ensure that Patreon's teams and platform are rapidly scaling and fostering long-term innovation to meet the needs of creators around the world.



