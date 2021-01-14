Patria Investments Limited Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 14, 2021 Patria Investments Limited ("Patria"), one of the leading private markets investment firms in Latin America, today announced that it has launched its initial public offering of 26,650,000 Class A common shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Patria is offering 16,650,000 Class A common shares and the selling shareholder, Blackstone PAT Holdings IV, L.L.C. is offering 10,000,000 Class A common shares. The estimated price range for the offering is US$14.00 and US$16.00 per Class A common share. Patria has applied to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "PAX." In connection with the offering, Patria and the selling shareholder expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,997,500 Class A common shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Patria intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund capital commitments to its existing and new funds, for the expansion of its operations through acquisitions of asset managers, portfolios and distribution channels, and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse, who are acting as global coordinators, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, who is acting as joint bookrunner, and Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Itaú BBA, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Santander and XP Investments, who are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement on Form F-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-866 803 9204, or by email at [email protected]; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43 200 North College Street, 3rd floor Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department or by email at [email protected]; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, United States, or by telephone at 1-800-221-1037 or by email at [email protected].

Contact:

Luis Fernando E. Lopes

21 Grosvenor Pl, Belgravia London SW1X 7EA, UK

t +44 79 1917 3408; +44 7584 129242

[email protected]

Andre Medina

18 Forum Lane, 3rd floor, Camana Bay PO Box 757 | KY1-9006, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

t +1 345 640 4904

[email protected]

SOURCE Patria Investments Limited

