Patria Wealth is Now On TV in Philadelphia

Financial planning and retirement services group provides full array of media offerings.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Sept. 11, tune in to Good Day Philadelphia from 9 to 10 a.m. on WTXF FOX 29 as George Politarhos, founder of Patria Wealth Group, joins the program to talk about current events and issues that could be affecting your ability to save for or invest in your retirement. George will also be featured in interviews scheduled to air on WCAU NBC during Philly Live.

These television segments are the latest in a wide range of ways Politarhos and Patria serve the area and help prepare members of the community for a comfortable, enjoyable, and financially secure future. In addition to services offered at its Wilmington office, Patria also powers the Family First Retirement radio program, which airs Saturdays at 10 a.m. on WILM 1450 and Sundays at 11 a.m. on 1150 WDEL.

Keeping track of your current finances and future plans is an important part of everyday life and, thanks to Patria Wealth Group, you can get helpful and timely financial information beamed straight through your television or mobile device.

Regardless of how Patria's message is seen or heard, the goal is clear: the latest developments in the financial world can be complicated, and the team at Patria is here to keep you informed of changes that may affect you personally while sharing some commonsense strategies that will help you make the most out of your retirement savings.

Personal finances and retirement planning are always a concern but can become easy to put off for another day. Patria Wealth Group strives to provide financial planning services to private individuals because everybody deserves the added peace of mind of a secure financial future.

For those on the move who might not be able to watch or listen live, Family First Retirement is also produced in podcast form and can be subscribed to, streamed, and downloaded from major podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon, and YouTube. Episodes can also be streamed directly from patriawealth.com.

