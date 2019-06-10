Patricia Arquette To Open ENTITY Academy In DTLA On Monday June 10th

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned actress Patricia Arquette, who has arguably reached the peak of her career in her 50s, will give the kick-off keynote address at ENTITY'S 3rd annual Academy ( www.EntityAcademy.com ), to be held at its headquarters building in East LA/Boyle Heights.

Earlier this year Arquette won a trifecta of Best Actress awards for her role in Escape at Dannemora, taking home a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Critic's Choice Award.

"We feel super honored to have Patricia as our keynote," said ENTITY founder-CEO Jennifer Schwab Wangers . "Patricia has accomplished something that has very rarely been done in Hollywood -- to continue ascending as an actress even when over 50. It will be fascinating for our young women to hear her story about continuous professional growth as well as her many and varied philanthropic activities."

Perhaps first and foremost on her long list of nonprofit work is her own creation, the GiveLove foundation ( GiveLove.org ), which has created a variety of ecological sanitation management, composting and disposal projects in several locations in need, including Haiti and Uganda.

As an outspoken advocate for women's rights, Arquette also appeared in front of Congress in April to deliver a passionate plea for the Equal Rights Amendment, which would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex.

ABOUT ENTITY

ENTITY ( www.EntityMag.com ) is the first-ever media meets education company dedicated to empowering and educating Nextgen women through mentorship, both online and IRL. ENTITY reaches millions of readers per month across platforms, including 1MM+ Facebook followers, 150K+ Instagram followers and its website. Through ENTITY Academy , ENTITY provides career counseling, specific digital marketing skills training, and personal and soft skills development for women ages 18--25.

Other 2019 ENTITY Academy speakers include Susan Rockefeller (author, conservationist), Keri Selig (founder Intuition Productions), Consuelo Costin Vanderbilt (founder Soho Muse), Leslie Schuster (partner, UTA), Sybil Grieb (Edelman), Hillary Yaffe (Lazard), Colin Egglesfield (actor, author), Christina Pascucci (KTLA), Gina Loring (spoken-word poet), Jennifer Yen (Founder of Purlisse), Maru Dávila (author, chef), Jessica Poter (writer "Modern Family", "Black-ish"), Pamela Baxter (Christian Dior Couture, Beauty By PopSugar), Tara Smith (Tara Smith Vegan Haircare), Amy Sacco (Nightlife impresario), Dianna Cohen (Plastic Pollution Coalition) + more.

Contact: Jennifer Schwab, jennifer@entitymag.com

SOURCE ENTITY