Patricia Arredondo Elected to Chair AAHHE Board of Directors

News provided by

American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education

Jul 16, 2019, 14:19 ET

TEMPE, Ariz., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education (AAHHE), www.aahhe.org has elected Dr. Patricia Arredondo as its Chair for the 2019-2020 academic year.

"In 2016, 47% of Latinx high school students enrolled in college, up from 32% in 1999. As a servant leader and senior education administrator, my intent is to advance AAHHE's mission for Latinx student and professional development and success."  Arredondo

www.aahhe.org Picture is Patricia Arredondo, AAHHE Chair of the Board.
www.aahhe.org Picture is Patricia Arredondo, AAHHE Chair of the Board.

Arredondo is a scholar-practitioner, organizational consultant, and licensed psychologist. She is president of the Arredondo Advisory Group and Faculty Fellow with Fielding Graduate University. Her latest book is Latinx Immigrants: Transcending Acculturation and Xenophobia. A full professor with Arizona State University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Arredondo also served as president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. She has authored 7 books and other scholarly publications. Current board service includes Gay Sons & Mothers and Diversity MBA, among others; she is founding president of the National Latinx Psychological Association. In 2018, she was named Changemaker, Top 25 Women of Color Psychologists by the American Psychological Association.

"I am a first generation college student and believe in the power of mentorship and collaborations. To achieve AAHHE's mission, new partnerships will occur with universities, schools, and employers this year. I look forward to chairing the AAHHE Board of Directors." Arredondo

In addition to Dr. Arredondo, the AAHHE Board also elected the following officers to new terms:

Vice-Chair – Victor Saenz, Ph.D, Chair, Department of Educational Leadership and Policy & Executive Director, Project MALES, The University of Texas at Austin

Treasurer – Carmen Martinez-López, Ph.D, Dean School of Business and Professional Careers, Westchester Community College, State University of New York

Immediate Past Chair – JoAnn Canales, Ph.D, Founding Dean, College of Graduate Studies & Professor, College of Education and Human Development, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

President & Executive Director– Loui Olivas, Ed.D, Professor, Emeritus, W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and founding President of AAHHE.

About AAHHE:

The American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education (AAHHE) is a national, educational, 501(c) 3, non-profit organization dedicated to enabling Hispanic professionals to fully participate in a diverse society. AAHHE works collaboratively with all sectors of education, business, industry, as well as community and professional organizations to enhance the educational aspirations and to meet the needs of a significantly increasing Hispanic population. More information at: www.aahhe.org

SOURCE American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education

Related Links

https://aahhe.org

You just read:

Patricia Arredondo Elected to Chair AAHHE Board of Directors

News provided by

American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education

Jul 16, 2019, 14:19 ET