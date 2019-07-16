Patricia Arredondo Elected to Chair AAHHE Board of Directors

Arredondo is a scholar-practitioner, organizational consultant, and licensed psychologist. She is president of the Arredondo Advisory Group and Faculty Fellow with Fielding Graduate University. Her latest book is Latinx Immigrants: Transcending Acculturation and Xenophobia. A full professor with Arizona State University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Arredondo also served as president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. She has authored 7 books and other scholarly publications. Current board service includes Gay Sons & Mothers and Diversity MBA, among others; she is founding president of the National Latinx Psychological Association. In 2018, she was named Changemaker, Top 25 Women of Color Psychologists by the American Psychological Association.

"I am a first generation college student and believe in the power of mentorship and collaborations. To achieve AAHHE's mission, new partnerships will occur with universities, schools, and employers this year. I look forward to chairing the AAHHE Board of Directors." Arredondo

In addition to Dr. Arredondo, the AAHHE Board also elected the following officers to new terms:

Vice-Chair – Victor Saenz, Ph.D, Chair, Department of Educational Leadership and Policy & Executive Director, Project MALES, The University of Texas at Austin

Treasurer – Carmen Martinez-López, Ph.D, Dean School of Business and Professional Careers, Westchester Community College, State University of New York

Immediate Past Chair – JoAnn Canales, Ph.D, Founding Dean, College of Graduate Studies & Professor, College of Education and Human Development, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

President & Executive Director– Loui Olivas, Ed.D, Professor, Emeritus, W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and founding President of AAHHE.

About AAHHE :

The American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education (AAHHE) is a national, educational, 501(c) 3, non-profit organization dedicated to enabling Hispanic professionals to fully participate in a diverse society. AAHHE works collaboratively with all sectors of education, business, industry, as well as community and professional organizations to enhance the educational aspirations and to meet the needs of a significantly increasing Hispanic population. More information at: www.aahhe.org

