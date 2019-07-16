Patricia Arredondo Elected to Chair AAHHE Board of Directors
Jul 16, 2019, 14:19 ET
TEMPE, Ariz., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education (AAHHE), www.aahhe.org has elected Dr. Patricia Arredondo as its Chair for the 2019-2020 academic year.
"In 2016, 47% of Latinx high school students enrolled in college, up from 32% in 1999. As a servant leader and senior education administrator, my intent is to advance AAHHE's mission for Latinx student and professional development and success." Arredondo
Arredondo is a scholar-practitioner, organizational consultant, and licensed psychologist. She is president of the Arredondo Advisory Group and Faculty Fellow with Fielding Graduate University. Her latest book is Latinx Immigrants: Transcending Acculturation and Xenophobia. A full professor with Arizona State University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Arredondo also served as president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. She has authored 7 books and other scholarly publications. Current board service includes Gay Sons & Mothers and Diversity MBA, among others; she is founding president of the National Latinx Psychological Association. In 2018, she was named Changemaker, Top 25 Women of Color Psychologists by the American Psychological Association.
"I am a first generation college student and believe in the power of mentorship and collaborations. To achieve AAHHE's mission, new partnerships will occur with universities, schools, and employers this year. I look forward to chairing the AAHHE Board of Directors." Arredondo
In addition to Dr. Arredondo, the AAHHE Board also elected the following officers to new terms:
Vice-Chair – Victor Saenz, Ph.D, Chair, Department of Educational Leadership and Policy & Executive Director, Project MALES, The University of Texas at Austin
Treasurer – Carmen Martinez-López, Ph.D, Dean School of Business and Professional Careers, Westchester Community College, State University of New York
Immediate Past Chair – JoAnn Canales, Ph.D, Founding Dean, College of Graduate Studies & Professor, College of Education and Human Development, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
President & Executive Director– Loui Olivas, Ed.D, Professor, Emeritus, W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and founding President of AAHHE.
About AAHHE:
The American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education (AAHHE) is a national, educational, 501(c) 3, non-profit organization dedicated to enabling Hispanic professionals to fully participate in a diverse society. AAHHE works collaboratively with all sectors of education, business, industry, as well as community and professional organizations to enhance the educational aspirations and to meet the needs of a significantly increasing Hispanic population. More information at: www.aahhe.org
SOURCE American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education
Share this article