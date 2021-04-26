Patricia Austin Joins EIM Sensor as an Advisor

RESTON, Va., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EIM Sensor today announced the addition of Patricia Austin to the EIM Sensor Board of Advisors, effective April. 23, 2021. In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus), Patricia has worked closely with our local health agencies to protect and care for patients and families.

"We are pleased to welcome Patricia Austin to the EIM Advisory Board," said Mark A. Judson, chairman and chief executive officer of EIM Sensor. "Patricia's deep experience in health policy and strong health care delivery system expertise will be invaluable to EIM Sensor as we grow our business and pursue our mission to deliver quality solutions."

Ms. Austin joins EIM Sensor as an advisor after serving as Chief Operating Officer of HSC Home Care, LLC in Washington, D.C. and HSC Health & Residential Services in Landover MD where she operated multimillion dollar organization for more than 13years. Ms. Austin a C-Suite executive leader, 25+ years as a clinician (advance practice nurse), has also served as an academician in the District of Columbia. Well versed in organization development and organizational efficiencies inclusive of health care delivery systems and health policy development. She is experienced working with diverse populations, coalition building in both urban and rural settings. She was the recipient of the 2016 Employee of The Year Award from Healthcare Council of the National Capital Area (HCNCA) and the 2017 Maryland National Capital Healthcare Association (MNCHA) Malinowski Award for Innovation.

She has significant experience with start-up organizations and was responsible for the establishing the strategic direction and implementation to support successful fiscal, programmatic accomplishments, and accreditation of both companies. She was responsible for transforming operating practices using innovative technology, point of service documentation for Home Care in the District of Columbia and most recently COVID policies and procedure for the Home Care Client.

Environmental Monitoring Sensor Intelligence Corp., DBA EIM Sensor is a Virginia-based Health Information Services company, founded in 2006. The Company provides specialized management guidance and technology to navigate a way forward from the COVID-19 pandemic to reopen safely. To learn more about the company visit http://eimsensor.com.

