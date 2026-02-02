Patricia Dlamini Celebrates Major Novel Milestone for reaching Readers Worldwide

DURBAN, South Africa, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed author Patricia Dlamini is proud to announce that her Novel, The Competitor's Kiss: When Rivalry Turns to Romance, Who Really Wins?, has reached almost all worldwide distribution publication facilities through the Amazon's KDP Distribution Program. Almost all Bookstores, Libraries and Store Retailers to name a few affiliated with the program now have access to, The Competitor's Kiss: When Rivalry Turns to Romance, Who Really Wins? And it has resonated strongly with people and gives enthusiastic readers something to linger at and impact not only the writer but the connection formed between the story and the audience.

The Competitor's Kiss: When Rivalry Turns to Romance, Who Really Wins? Readerviews.com: Five Star

"This achievement means more to me than I can put into words," said Patricia Dlamini. "I'm incredibly grateful that Amazon would distribute this book across platforms that accommodate different cultures and languages both locally an internationally, This exposure brings what matters most in my life that is sharing stories with communities from any part of the world."

The story takes us through the professional-turned-romantic rivalry between two coworkers Sarah Thompson and Jake Mitchell, who one is in a position of being promoted to Marketing Directorship position at The Pinnacle Advertising Agency. This then becomes ironically a contest that determines the right candidate for the position then the two candidates end up themselves falling in somewhat disentanglement of feelings and emotions towards each other.

The book's distribution process means that now almost all bookstores in the United States and the rest of the world that are affiliated with Amazon KDP Distribution program may now offer the novel in bookstores and any Amazon KDP publication program facility which is affiliated with the program. Meaning anywhere you casually go for reading material such as your local Libraries Coffee Shops & Retailors etc. Should be able to offer this should it be available.

The compelling romance storytelling and the importance of reaching readers from every corner of the world with the distribution program makes it possible for bookstore owners and the advantageous in offering to communities and making the program support independent and established writers alike with a vision that goes beyond typical literature and art that is compellingly blissful.

The Competitor's Kiss: When Rivalry Turns to Romance, Who Really Wins? continues to reach new audiences in a very impactful way. Patricia Dlamini looks forward to sharing more stories and future releases; readers are to expect stories that shape us as more people expand their reading shelves, creativity and learning always.

About the Author

Patricia Dlamini is the author of The Competitor's Kiss: When Rivalry Turns to Romance, Who Really Wins? and is known for storytelling and public speaking to the communities as an endeavor to making a positive impact. Her work focuses on Reading, Writing, Teaching & Trying to make a Difference.

Media Contact:

Patricia Dlamini

+27-72-587-7495

[email protected]

http://coffeevs1401.com

