Patricia L. Blake is recognized by Continental Who's Who

YERINGTON, Nev., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia L. Blake is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Law Enforcement Officer, acknowledging her achievements as a Retired Police Lieutenant and Author.

Patricia joined the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in May of 1983, as her career spanned over thirty-three years as a sworn LAPD officer. She was then promoted through the ranks to hold the position of Acting and Assistant Detective Commanding Officer, Patrol Watch Commander, and Acting Patrol Commanding Officer.

Along with her many achievements, she was part of a leadership team at the Foothill Division that focused on crime analysis, developing crime strategies, and implementing cutting-edge Predictive Policing within Foothill.

Upon retirement, Patricia continued as an active reserve officer as the Officer in Charge (OIC) of a unique mounted volunteer Cavalry Unit, the Valley Community Cavalry Rough Riders (VCCRR). The Unit's mission includes public outreach, crime prevention and education, mounted color guard and parades, evacuation, and search and rescue. The Unit enhances 'goodwill' and a partnership between police and the local community.

Patricia was an affiliate of the Los Angeles Women Police Officer and Associates (LAWPOA), in which she was recognized in 2014 for her exceptional leadership, mentoring, and excellence throughout her career. Patricia holds a Lifetime Achievement Award through Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide as a Lifetime Professional and the "Author of the Year" Award for 2023 through the Professional Organization of Women of Excellence (POWER).

Patricia L. Blake is the author of Touched by the Hand of God: In the City of Angels – Send Me. Ms. Blake's book is a personal account of the powerful emotional side of police work and its impact on officers and families. She worked with the Los Angeles Police Department from 1983 to 2016. She continues to work with the LAPD in active reserve with the Mounted Horse Unit. She enjoys her time with the unit and being with her horse Mocha Latte.

"I realized my story could make a difference with people who find themselves in times of terror, stress, or desperation, "Ms. Blake states. "It's important for them to know that there is a higher power that cares and is there for them. I hope that it makes a difference in people's lives. And I hope that they gain new insight and perspective on police officers. I believe most of us are there for the right reason."

Ms. Blake says that Touched by the Hand of God: In the City of Angels – Send Me! required three years of intense work. "When writing a book, every word needs to be the right word," Ms. Blake explains. "I go into some great detail about incidents that made a huge impact on me and things that no person should ever have to witness."

Ms. Blake was inspired to become a police officer following a traumatic near-death experience with her first husband as a 19-year-old. "I experienced a spiritual miracle," she recalls. "God touched me on the shoulder, instantly took away the terror and grief, and filled me with this incredible spirit of peace and love, knowing that God's presence was there. There is a greater spirit of love and peace watching over us."

Since that fateful day, Ms. Blake says that God has guided her throughout her life to protect the innocent and the vulnerable, and she would go on to serve as a police officer for 33 years.

"It was a calling," Ms. Blake says. "I wanted to make a difference to help the children. I loved working in the streets and in the field because it's so fluid, and you make such a difference. I was incredibly blessed to work on different assignments, and I always saw them as a chance to learn how to be a better leader and make a difference—not only in the community but also with the officers themselves. Touched by the Hand of God: In the City of Angels – Send Me! is dedicated to the incredible heroes, our first responders, and our military warriors."

Ms. Blake has loved her career in law enforcement because she has always wanted to help people and still enjoys helping her community. That's a big reason why she wrote her book. She wanted to get her stories out to inspire others so they could overcome difficult situations.

