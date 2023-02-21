Patricia L. Blake is recognized by Continental Who's Who

YERINGTON, Nev., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia L. Blake is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional for her contributions as a community servant as a Retired Police Lieutenant and Author.

Patricia L. Blake

Officer Blake earned a B.A. from CSUN, an M.A. in Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix, and she completed the West Point Leadership Course with the LAPD in 2003. She was an affiliate of the Los Angeles Women Police Officer and Associates (LAWPOA) and the California Peace Officers Association. Officer Blake was recognized for her exceptional leadership and mentoring during her career with the department in 2014.

Officer Blake joined the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in May of 1983 and served for almost 34 years. She was promoted through the ranks and held the positions of acting and assistant detective commanding officer, patrol watch commander, and acting patrol commanding officer. She was part of a leadership team at the Foothill Division that focused on crime analysis, developing crime strategies, and implementing cutting edge predictive policing.

Officer Blake continued as an active reserve officer upon retirement as the Officer in Charge (OIC) of a unique mounted volunteer cavalry unit, the Valley Community Cavalry Rough Riders (VCCRR). According to Officer Blake, this cavalry unit is deployed in local parks, trails, and business malls throughout the city. The unit's mission includes public outreach, crime prevention, education, mounted color guard for parades, evacuation, and search and rescue efforts. She notes that the unit enhances good will and fosters a partnership between police and the local community.

Officer Blake became one of two of the first female field patrol Field Training Officers (FTO's) at Rampart Division and was also the first female Senior Lead Officer (SLO) at the same division in 1989. She received the Officer of the Year award at Rampart, and earned a Meritorious Unit Citation at the Wilshire Division as the officer in charge of a hand chosen special problems unit which improved the quality of life in the local community in an area impacted by gang and narcotics activity, violence and crime.

Officer Blake most recently wrote a factual personal testimony documenting her career and real-life police work with the LAPD entitled "Touched by the Hand of God in the City of Angels – SEND ME." The officer relates possessing a strong conviction in a verse in the Holy Bible Old Testament, Isaiah 6:8, where the Lord speaks to the Prophet Isaiah and asks "Whom shall I send" to deliver horrible news to Isaiah's people. Isaiah's immediate response was "Send me." Officer Blake notes that she believes God sends angels to watch over all First Responders, including law enforcement, military, fire, medical and paramedics to watch over, protect and shield them. The Lord also sends our First Responders as angels to protect and shield others in their darkest moments of despair, sheer terror and pain. Her testimony recognizes God's guidance from childhood which instilled a strong sense of justice and the Calling to protect the innocent and the vulnerable. Officer Blake asserts that Good versus evil does exist and monsters in the darkness do exist!

In her spare time, Officer Blake enjoys church activities, racquetball, horseback riding, and jogging. She participated more than ten times in the annual international law enforcement 120-mile Baker-to-Vegas team relay run.

For more information on Patricia L. Blake, her Instagram handle is @authorpatricialblake. For more on her recent publications, please visit http://www.warriorsandheroes.com

