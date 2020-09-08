Patricia L. Highcove, CRC, CCM, CVE, CEAS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LUTHERVILLE, Md., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia L. Highcove, CRC, CCM, CVE, CEAS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Independent Consultant for her outstanding work with TruMethod Services.

Located at 303 Quaker Ridge Rd in Lutherville-Timonium, TruMethod Services is a patient consultation service independently owned and operated by its founder, Patricia L. Highcove, which was formerly known as Highcove Consulting. Catering to the Baltimore metropolitan area, the business provides vocational counseling and assessing capabilities and needs, with the intent of helping them attain their desired career goals. The company is devoted to providing excellent services in the areas of life care planning, rehabilitation counseling, disability case management desensitization, vocational assessments, employability assessments, and expert witness availability. TruMethod Services will be there to help make the right decisions.



Ms. Highcove has been a pivotal specialist in her field, claiming nearly four decades of experience in the industry; twenty-five of which have been dedicated specifically to vocational counseling. Operating her business under the recently renamed TruMethod Services, Ms. Highcove has practiced as an individual entity for the past twenty years. Her career was born from the inspiration she found working with developmentally disabled children, and the desire to see them live a better quality of life. While the history of her career is already bountiful, Ms. Highcove still aspires to receive her certification to become a life care planner, where she'll have a greater responsibility in planning to satisfy the everyday needs of her clients. Once certified, she intends to focus on being an expert witness as a life care planner.



During her attendance at Syracuse University, Ms. Highcove earned a Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation Services and a Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling. She holds certifications as an Ergonomic Assessment Specialist, Rehabilitation Counselor, Case Manager, and Vocational Evaluator.



Highly respected in her field, Ms. Highcove is a current sitting board member of the Chesapeake Chapter of the International Association of Rehabilitation Counselor and Kid's Chance of Maryland, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to the youth of Maryland in the instance of parental accident or injury. Active in her community, she regularly volunteers her time with the Special Olympics. She is also affiliated with the National Association of Professional Woman.



Ms. Highcove has been the recipient of many awards on account of her dedication and excellence. In 2014, she was recognized by the National Association of Professional Women as the VIP Woman of The Year for her accomplishments as a leader in business.



When Ms. Highcove is not immersed in her career, she enjoys spending her time with animals as well as her family, consisting of her five children, her husband, and her brother.



