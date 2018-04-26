BALTIMORE, April 26. 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia L. Highcove, CRC, CCM, CVE, is recognized by Continental Who's Who among Pinnacle Professionals in the field of Consulting. Patricia is a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor with Highcove Consulting.

Thirteen years ago, Patricia started her own consulting business. Highcove Consulting offers services such as vocational counseling, career exploration, job placement services, life transition seminars, and acts as an expert witness in workers compensation, general liability, LTD, divorce, social security cases and more.

A seasoned professional with decades of industry experience, Patricia's areas of concentration include business development, career counseling and assessment, case management, staff and team development, internal budgeting, program management and coordination, disability management, resume writing, placement services and more.

Recognized by the National Association of Professional Women as a VIP Woman of the Year, she holds certifications as a Rehabilitation Counselor, Case Manager and a Vocational Evaluator.

Furthermore, Patricia is a Board Member of the International Association of Rehabilitation Counselors as well as Kids' Chance of Maryland, and enjoys spending time with family in her time outside of work.

Heavily trained in her field, Patricia earned both her Master's degree in Rehabilitation Counseling and Bachelor's degree in Rehabilitation Services from Syracuse University.

