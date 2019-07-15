TOOELE, Utah, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia McWhorter, Ph.D. is recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Medicine as a Lifetime Achiever as the Owner & Psychologist at her Private Practice.

Serving the entire county as a psychologist in a rural community, Dr. McWhorter is a Licensed Psychologist working with a myriad of issues and provides psychological testing and evaluations for court-ordered and general purposes. With over 25 years of experience in her field, and having served 21 years in private practice, Dr. McWhorter specializes in a large variety of psychological issues including victims of abuse, and conducts court-ordered as well as general psychological evaluations. Prior to entering private practice in 1998, she was employed as a Staff Psychologist for a managed care company where she supervised approximately 10 therapists located throughout Utah, Nevada, and the southwestern portion of Wyoming.

Linguistically capable, Dr. McWhorter is the Author of Pulitzer Prize Nominee, 'Cry of Our Native Soul: Our Instinct for Creation-Centered Spirituality' released in June 1998 which is based upon her doctoral dissertation that explored Native American spirituality, culture, and philosophy.

Throughout her education and training, Dr. McWhorter earned a BA degree in psychology (Magna Cum Laude) from Westminster College as well as a Master's and Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from University of Utah. Following her formal education, she completed a 1 year post-doc fellowship working with perpetrators of domestic violence and sexual abuse (ISAT). To further her professional development, Dr. McWhorter is a member of Utah Psychological Association.

Giving back to her community, Dr. McWhorter is honored to be designated as therapist-liaison for their Utah Western Region Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.) where she sees children as young as infants. Her B.A.C.A. role is to access the child's immediate needs such as medical care by a pediatrician and neurological evaluations for those who have suffered head injuries at the hands of an abuser.

In recognition of her achievements, Dr. McWhorter received a nomination into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society at the University of Utah in 1992.

Outside of work, Dr. McWhorter enjoys gardening, hiking, and being in nature. She also plays several musical instruments. Because she has a special interest in classic eastern Indian music, she also plays the harmonium.

Patricia dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her father, Wayne McWhorter, and her mentor, the late Mark Jones, Ph.D.

