Patricia Miesner is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the Government field in recognition of her role as Chief of Defense Information Systems Network (DISN) Governance at the United States Department of Defense.

As the nation's oldest and largest government agency established in Laurel, Maryland, the United States Department of Defense has evolved since its inception during the revolutionary years. Tracing its roots back to pre-revolutionary times, the mission of the Department of Defense is to, "provide the military forces needed to deter war and to protect the security of our country." With the headquarters stationed at the Pentagon, the department protects those that they serve.

Having attained over forty illustrious years of experience, Patricia Miesner is well-regarded for her outstanding contributions to the field. Having served twenty years on Active Duty in the U.S. Air Force, in her current capacity, Ms. Miesner serves as the Deputy Chief of Department of Defense's Process Improvement Office. During her venerated career, Ms. Miesner has specialized in several facets of the government industry including deployment and management. Additionally, Miesner has gained expertise within the areas of request fulfillment, telecommunications, security, information assurance, process improvement, systems engineering, integration, troubleshooting and national security.

In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Ms. Miesner is an elite fellow of several prominent organizations including the National Association of Professional Women, which inducted her into the VIP Woman of the Year circle.

When she is not working, Ms. Miesner is an ardent volunteer of the National Kidney Foundation. She also enjoys reading, attending flea markets and spending time with her family – including her four children: Patrick, Christopher, Timothy and Jennifer; as well as her five grandchildren.

Ms. Miesner dedicates this recognition to her four children Patrick, Christopher, Timothy, Jennifer, as well as their spouses and significant others, and to her 5 Grandchildren. Ms. Miesner also dedicates this recognition to her mentors, Martha Buck, Jessie Shavers and Drew Jaehnig; and finally to the loving memories of both her mothers, Martha Sue Taylor and Ruth Elaine Kerr.

