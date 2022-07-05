NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Moezinia, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dental Professional for her professional excellence in the field of Cosmetic Dentistry and in acknowledgment of her work with Empower Your Smile.

Patricia Moezinia

A top-ranked Cosmetic Dentist with over 35 years of dental experience, Dr. Patricia Moezinia knows that a healthy, beautiful smile is a confidence booster for her patients and vital to overall good health. At her practice, Empower Your Smile, she offers a wide range of services from general dentistry to periodontics and dental implants and Invisalign®️ treatments.

Since founding her dental practice three decades ago, Dr. Moezinia has dedicated herself to providing high-quality, individualized care to her patients in a friendly, comfortable environment. She realizes that dental care can be intimidating to some patients, and she works hard to put them at ease. Dr. Moezinia listens very carefully to her patients to learn what outcomes they would like to achieve. If the patient is unsure of their options, she thoroughly explains what can be done and the steps involved to achieve the smile of their dreams.

In pursuit of her dental career, Dr. Moezinia obtained a Bachelor's degree in Dentistry from the Universidad de París V Descartes in Paris, France. In the United States, she earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from the Columbia University School of Dentistry in New York, NY. She completed additional training in Comprehensive Aesthetic Dentistry from New York University and in Implant Dentistry from Columbia University.

To remain up-to-date on the latest developments, Dr. Moezinia maintains active membership in the American Dental Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the New York State Dental Association, and the First District Dental Society.

On a personal note, Dr. Moezinia holds dual citizenship in France and the United States.

