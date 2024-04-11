Patricia Nash Designs Releases Debut Architecturally Influenced Italian Renaissance Revival Handbag Collection

Elegant Handbag Collection Blends Italian Vintage Patterns with Royal Blue Elegance and Contemporary Flair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading name in artisanal leather goods and accessories, Patricia Nash Designs ( https://patricianashdesigns.com/ ), accounted for today the launch of their Renaissance Revival Collection . A dynamic collection of handbags inspired by the timeless beauty of the Italian Renaissance, this captivating collection merges vintage charm with contemporary design for an exquisite ensemble. Each piece within the collection captures unique Italian-inspired architectural details from the travels of Patricia Nash. Drawing inspiration from ornate ironwork found in Italian cathedrals, the Renaissance Revival Collection features breathtaking prints and geometric shapes that intertwine with delicately sketched flourishes. Each piece exudes an opulence factor and refinement that uniquely captures the essence of the Italian Renaissance era and old-world craftsmanship. These statement pieces are flush with royal blue and cream statement prints and range in price from $38 to $299.

Renaissance Revival: Luni, photographed by Patricia Nash Designs. Renaissance Revival: Marielle, photographed by Patricia Nash Designs.

"At Patricia Nash Designs, we strive to release elusive and brilliant designs each season. I am exceptionally proud of the new Renaissance Revival collection. I feel like it wholly encapsulates what a statement piece should be." shares Patricia Nash, Founder and CEO of Patricia Nash Designs. "Statement pieces should tell a story and they should be a conversation piece when you walk into a room. They should intertwine with your love of art and beauty. With the Renaissance Revival Collection, we've achieved that and much more. We have blended the timeless allure of vintage aesthetics with the refined sophistication of contemporary design, promising our customers an elevated fashion experience."

The Patricia Nash Designs Renaissance Revival Collection Includes:

The Luni Tote ($299): A versatile masterpiece tailored to carry your essentials wherever you go. Featuring meticulously crafted wood handles and a convenient removable strap, it seamlessly blends functionality with luxury. Adorned with the new sophisticated Italian Renaissance Revival print, this tote is the epitome of timeless charm and elegance. Whether navigating through the hustle of the workweek or indulging in weekend adventures, the Luni Tote is destined to become your companion, effortlessly taking you from the boardroom to weekend escapades.

The Marielle Top Handle ($249): As alluring as its namesake, the Marielle is a bag you'll find yourself sporting time and time again. Two top handles crafted in supple leather with its statement design make this the perfect statement bag for Sunday brunch. Just large enough to carry all of your essentials and small enough to not leave your wrist, the Marielle top handle is made of leather with a beautiful blue color adding timeless charm and sophistication. The design features a delicately stamped flower at the top of the bag.

Blue Renaissance Scarf ($38): This lightweight scarf adorned in the Renaissance Revival print adds a touch of refinement to any outfit, from casual to professional. The perfect companion, made of seventy-three inches in lightweight viscose, will be a staple on your many excursions.

A diverse range of styles in the Renaissance Revival Collection is also available, including the Caselle Basket w/ Blue Renaissance Scarf , perfect for adding a bohemian flair to summer looks. For modern convenience, the Cosilina Crossbody features built-in card slots and a versatile design and the Cassis ID Case keeps essentials organized with a compact and stylish design.

Patricia Nash's exclusive prints have become well-known with the brand, and are often collected.

Patricia is always introducing new prints inspired by vintage garments and patterns she finds on her travels. Each piece within the Renaissance Revival Collection is intricately crafted to reflect the brand's commitment to quality and attention to detail. From handbags and scarves to jewelry, every item exudes a sense of luxury and timeless elegance, making it the perfect addition to any wardrobe.

For more information on Patricia Nash Designs and the stunning Renaissance Revival Collection, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS

Inspired by a passion for discovery, Patricia Nash weaves her extensive travels and cherished memories into the fabric of her designs. After years of crafting handbags for other brands, Patricia launched Patricia Nash Designs in 2010, driven by the discovery of a vintage gem in her mother's closet. Enthusiastically expressing that design is her daily excitement, Patricia infuses each piece with the essence of travel, memories, vintage flair, old-world craftsmanship, and a deep family connection. Patricia Nash Designs stands as a testament to her dedication to creating timeless, detailed pieces that resonate with personal stories and a love for the artistry of vintage-inspired keepsakes.

Media Contact:

Alexa Morales

[email protected]

BPM-PR Firm

877.841.7244

SOURCE Patricia Nash Designs