Patricia Nash Designs Taps BPM-PR Firm as Fashion PR Firm of Record

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM-PR Firm (http://www.bpm-prfirm.com/), a boutique public relations agency with offices in NYC, California, and the DMV area, proudly announces the addition of Patricia Nash Designs to its impressive client roster of fashion and lifestyle brands. Recently honored with the 2024 Newsweek Award for America's Best PR Agencies and the 2023 PR Daily Awards Grand Prize for Strategy of the Year in the Content Marketing Awards, BPM-PR Firm continues to set the standard in the industry. Patricia Nash Designs was launched in 2010 and infuses each piece designed and created with the essence of travel, memories, vintage flair, old-world craftsmanship, and a deep family connection. From handbags and scarves to jewelry, every item exudes luxury and timeless elegance, making it the perfect addition to any wardrobe. The public relations contract was activated in February of 2024 on the heels of several beautiful new releases, such as the Seashells by the Seashore, Renaissance Revival, Waxed Leather, and Vintage Distressed Leather collections.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patricia Nash Designs to our esteemed client roster," states Monique Tatum, President and CEO of BPM-PR Firm. "Their timeless and travel-inspired designs resonate with a broad audience, an audience that we know and understand like no other. We are excited to amplify their brand's visibility through our innovative PR strategies. We have a rich history of representing family-owned and women-owned brands. We look forward to driving Patricia Nash Designs' success to new heights within the media."

BPM-PR Firm is a fast-growing and premiere public relations firm known for crafting unique media messages that move the world. The firm's innovative media strategies often deliver unparalleled PR campaign results. The agency intricately designs each media campaign to level up its clients' PR efforts and has an established, award-winning history across various industries including fashion, beauty, lifestyle, technology, wellness, events, and consumer products. Independently owned and operated for nearly 19 years, BPM-PR Firm has established itself as a trusted partner to prestigious global names, unicorn companies, and emerging brands. The PR firm employs a layered media approach, integrating traditional media outreach with modern digital strategies to create comprehensive and impactful campaigns. This method includes leveraging relationships with key journalists, editors, and media influencers, along with strategic use of social media, brand partnerships, and content marketing strategies to ensure maximum visibility for their clients.

Patricia Nash Designs joins a prominent and esteemed PR client roster of past and present brands including but not limited to Armitron, Soaak Technologies, Subtl Beauty, Bellabeat, The Moulin Rouge, Sabon, The Mane Choice, Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorker Event, The Dance Magazine Awards, Global Fashion Collective, a multitude of NYFW Shows, London Fashion Week Shows, and more. Patricia Nash, the brand's founder, was inspired to start her company after discovering her mother's 50-year-old handbag, which miraculously remained intact and stylish after several years. This is the durability and timeless appeal that Patricia Nash Designs aims to deliver in every product. The brand is already widely available in major department stores across the country such as Dillard's, Belk, and Macy's as well as on TV shopping networks like HSN and QVC.

Founded in 2005 by Monique Tatum, BPM-PR Firm (Beautiful Planning Marketing & PR) is an independently owned and operated PR firm known for crafting powerfully unique media messages that move the world. The company has established itself as a trusted partner to world-renowned global brands, enterprises, unicorn companies, and emerging startups. Industry sectors for the firm include fashion, beauty, lifestyle, technology, wellness, experts, event PR, and corporate communications. BPM-PR Firm's commitment to excellence has been recognized multiple times, notably in 2021 by Forbes as One of America's Best PR Firms. They were recently honored with the 2024 Newsweek Award for America's Best PR Agencies and the 2023 PR Daily Awards Grand Prize for Strategy of the Year in the Content Marketing Awards, For information on BPM-PR Firm visit http://www.bpm-prfirm.com

