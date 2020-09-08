Patricia Rendon Named as The Columbus Organization's Executive Director, Care Coordination in Florida

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a nationally recognized provider of care coordination services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and the largest care coordination organization in Florida, is pleased to announce that Patricia (Patti) Rendon has been appointed to the position of Florida Executive Director, Care Coordination. This appointment, effective September 2, 2020, is part of The Columbus Organization's ongoing strategic plan to reach, support, and positively impact as many families as possible in Florida, a state with a large population of underserved families challenged by intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Patti joins The Columbus Organization with over 30 years experience from coast to coast and was most recently the Founder and CEO of Rendon Support Services located in Brandon, Florida. From her earliest work in San Francisco helping individuals acquire the ability to travel and work, to her proven leadership with the University of South Florida's Best Buddies International chapter, the Florida Advocacy and Coordination Team, Alameda ARC, Lee County Mental Health, and Pinellas Association of Retarded Children, Patti has dedicated her life and career to advocating, partnering and coordinating services for people in need.

As Patti notes, "I believe strongly that all members of the community have a valued role to play and it is up to us to assist all individuals in overcoming barriers and accomplishing everything they set out to do. I am excited to be a part of a national organization that focuses on people. Our goal will be to let all we serve know that their coordinator and Columbus are there to stand alongside, cheer their triumphs, and wipe their tears as they build their own independent lives. Our individuals' success is our success."

Carlos Hernandez, Senior Vice President of the Care Coordination business at The Columbus Organization, commented: "In Patti, we have a strong, passionate, successful leader with the conviction to fulfill our mission that every individual we serve has an opportunity to achieve his/her meaningful-life goals. As an integral member of the Florida community, Patti also brings a unique understanding of the challenges that Floridians face. We are thrilled that Patti is now part of the Columbus family and look forward to her leadership as we continue to pioneer the evolution of care coordination in Florida."

ABOUT THE COLUMBUS ORGANIZATION

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful-life goals through nationally recognized care coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (IDD) or behavioral needs community. Leveraging an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for clients, Columbus provides a wide array of services specifically for families, individuals and the organizations that support them. For more information on Columbus, visit www.columbusorg.com.

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operation-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors.

