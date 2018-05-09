Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors

Stitzel has served as the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer since October 2016. Prior to this role, she served as Group President, Americas, and in leadership positions of increasing responsibility in Europe and the United States since joining the Company in 1997.

Commenting on her new role, Stitzel said, "I thank the Board of Directors for its trust and confidence in me, and I am excited to lead this great Company into the future, supporting our important global purpose of empowering women through economic opportunities. For years, our powerful business model has brought us success and global expansion. In the future, we will continue to execute on our strategic growth initiatives and go beyond to deliver more opportunities for Sales Force and consumers. I thank Rick for his leadership, mentorship and friendship and look forward to his guidance as Executive Chairman."

The Company has also appointed a new Presiding Director of the Board, Susan Cameron, who brings more than 20 years of high-level executive experience in the consumer-goods industry. Cameron previously served as the President and CEO of Reynolds American Inc., as well as Chairman of the Board, from 2004-2011 and 2014-2017. She has also served on the Tupperware Brands Board of Directors since 2011.

"I am delighted to serve in this new role on the Company's Board of Directors and look forward to working with Tricia as she leads the company in its next era of growth," said Cameron. "Tupperware is an exceptional global brand with a dedicated Sales Force and experienced management team. Under Tricia's leadership, I believe the Company is poised to capitalize on new and exciting growth opportunities."

With this announcement, Tupperware Brands, a historical leader for gender equality, continues to solidify its commitment to equal representation at all levels of the Company. Today, women represent 50% of the Board of Directors and globally 44% of the senior management positions are held by women. Currently, Tupperware supports and works with an independent Sales Force of 3.1 million, 90% of which are women.

About Tupperware Brands:

Tupperware Brands Corporation, through an independent sales force of 3.1 million, is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

