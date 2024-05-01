Patricia Vila Honored with Communications Award at the 2024 Hispanic Leadership Awards hosted by the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Vila is being recognized for her formidable career as a leader in the communications industry

MIAMI, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (SFLHCC) honored Patricia Vila, president of Patty Vila Media (PVM) with the Communications Award at their annual Hispanic Leadership Awards on April 5. She was first recognized by the SFLHCC in 2017 because of her work at Tenet Healthcare.

Vila, a long time supporter of the chamber and its initiatives to support the Hispanic business community, is recognized as a leader in the communications industry and her enduring impact in the South Florida community.

The SFLHCC is a nonprofit organization established in 1994 to promote business leadership, create economic prospects and provide legislative advocacy for the Hispanic business community in South Florida.

"This honor is a testament to Patty's unwavering dedication to clarity, creativity, and connection," said Lilliam Lopez, president and CEO of SFLHCC. "Her mastery of the art of communication has amplified the voice of her clients and inspired us to reach new heights. We are immensely proud to celebrate her remarkable achievements and grateful for the profound impact she's made on our community and beyond."

Vila's career began as secretary for CNN, an opportunity she saw as a stepping stone into the journalism field and one that would inevitably propel her successfully through a career marked with incredible experiences. Most notably, one of her crowning accomplishments was being a part of the pioneer team that set up CNN's Havana bureau in Cuba, in 1997. The first American news agency on the island since 1969. While at CNN in Miami and in Cuba, she covered the Cuban Rafter Crisis, the Peruvian Hostage situation, Haiti and so much more. She also had the opportunity to interview five world leaders.

She eventually made her way into public relations where she is now the head of her own company. Vila emphasizes building vital relationships with everyone as the key to her success. Motivated by the desire to build something unique, her business has allowed her to have independence and the freedom to pursue the several opportunities that she is most passionate about.

"I am a woman who builds relationships as a key part of my business strategy. I am an observer of people and see trends," says Vila. "My advice to those just starting their professional journey, and it might seem harsh, is this: get off your phone, see people in person, and communicate eye-to-eye. It will make a lifetime of difference for you."

